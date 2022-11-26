Flatten Your Stomach: 6 Exercises to Lose Belly Fat Fast

Losing belly fat not only makes you look younger but also protects you against several chronic diseases, such as obesity, cardiovascular problems, and diabetes. Therefore, your priority should be to lose belly fat quickly if you have been eating heartily.

Here is a list of the six best and most amazing exercises that can be incorporated into your daily routine to lose belly fat quickly.

Best Exercises to Lose Belly Fat Quickly

1. Medicine Ball Burpees

Medicine ball burpees are one of the best medicine ball exercises that will strengthen your core and will enable you to quickly lose belly fat. This exercise will boost your metabolism and increase the number of calories that are burned.

How should you do it?

Begin in a tall and upright standing posture with your feet apart at the hip distance while clutching the medicine ball in your palms. Bring the medicine ball over your head with your arms completely straightened before slamming the ball to the ground with all the force. At the same time, hinge down your body and assume the plank position by jumping your feet to the back. Your body should create a straight line in the high plank position before jumping your legs back to the front and assuming the squatting position. Pick the medicine ball in your palms before pressing it straight over your head. Repeat.

2. BOSU Ball Plank

BOSU ball planks are a challenging variation of planks that will help you lose belly fat by blasting fat from your body and activating your core muscles.

How should you do it?

Begin by bringing the rubber side of the BOSU ball to the ground and positioning it in front of your body. Clutch the edges on the flat surface of the BOSU ball with your palms shoulder-width apart. With your core engaged and body creating a straight line, hold this plank position for as long as you can. With increased strength in the body, you should also increase the duration of the plank.

3. Knee to Elbows Kickbacks

Knee to elbow kickbacks help reduce belly fat and strengthen your glutes with a full-body workout. This exercise will also help in building a strong core.

How should you do it?

Begin this exercise in a standard forearm plank position with your core tightened and feet shoulder-width apart. Raise your left leg in the air before driving it to the front to bring it closer to your left elbow. Straighten your left leg back in the kicking movement before repeating. Do the same with your right leg.

4. Side Plank Leg Lifts

Side plank leg lifts are one of the best exercises to lose love handles as well as lose belly fat quickly. This exercise will also help in building core strength and overall balance in the body.

How should you do it?

Begin by lying down on the left side of your body by balancing your body weight on your left leg and forearm. Raise your hips upward so that your body creates a straight line from your shoulders to the ankles. While maintaining the balance of your torso, raise your right leg in the air while keeping it straight. With control, bring the right leg back to the initial position and repeat. Swap sides and repeat.

5. Knee Tucks

Knee tuck is a type of core exercise that will strengthen your abs and get rid of belly fat. This exercise will also reduce the risks related to back injury.

How should you do it?

Begin in a seated position on the ground with your legs completely straightened while slightly leaning your upper torso to the back. Position your palms on the sides of the body in a pressing manner. Raise your legs off the ground at an angle of about 45 degrees before bringing your knees to the chest. Push your legs out and repeat.

6. Side-to-Side Medicine Ball Slams

Side-to-side medicine ball slams burn belly fat and help you get a cinched waist and strong core with an effect on the obliques.

How should you do it?

Begin in an upright standing position with your feet shoulder-width apart. Grasp the medicine ball with your hands and rotate your torso to slam the ball to the ground a few inches away from your legs. As you throw the medicine ball to the side from over your head, make sure to keep your core tightened. Alternate the sides and repeat.

Bottom Line

Besides helping you lose belly fat, the exercises given above offer a plethora of other benefits, including building core stability, improving your back health, sculpting your abdominals, and so on. These exercises also build strength and power in the lower body.

