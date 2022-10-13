6 Best Stomach Exercises for Women to Build Strong Core

Building a strong core is much more crucial than getting shredded abs, as the core builds the foundation for body movement and is responsible for carrying out day-to-day functions.

A strong core helps bring greater efficiency to your daily movements and enhances the body's agility and power. It will also help you maintain a good posture and perform better in athletic activities.

We have curated a list of the six best and most effective stomach exercises to help women build a strong core when inculcated in their daily workout routine.

Dead Bug and 5 other Stomach Exercises for Women to Build Strong Core

1. Leg Raises

Leg raises will help you get a strong core by specifically targeting your lower abdominal area. This exercise will also help in enhancing core strength and stability.

Here's how to do it:

Start off by lying on your back on the ground with your arms positioned at their respective sides.

Keep your legs together and slowly raise them in the air while keeping them as straight as possible until your soles face the ceiling.

Bring your legs back down and let them hover a few inches above the ground.

Repeat.

2. Glute Bridge March

The Glute Bridge march will not only help you get a strong core, but it will also help in improving your back health.

Here's how to do it:

Start off by assuming the lying position on your mat with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

Raise your hips so that your heels are just below your knees and your body above your knees forms a straight line.

Raise your arms at shoulder height in parallel positions to one another.

With your abs tightened, raise your left knee just above your hips while keeping the leg at a ninety-degree angle.

Bring the left leg to the initial position and repeat with the right leg.

3. Hollow Body Rock

Hollow Body Rock will work on your entire core by creating tension throughout the body. It will also help you get rid of your belly pooch.

Here's how to do it:

Start off by lying on the ground with your face up, and arms straightened over your head and tucked to the side of your ears.

Press your back to the ground and contract your abdomen.

Next, raise your legs and shoulders off the floor while keeping your head in a neutral position. Only your hips and lower back should be on the ground in this position.

Start rocking your body backward and forward until your arms and legs almost touch the ground.

4. Stability Ball Rollout

Stability ball rollout will help strengthen your core by working on several muscles, including erector spinae, rectus abdominis, and obliques.

Here's how to do it:

Start off in the kneeling position with your lower legs pressed to the ground and your forearms on the stability ball.

Start moving your hands slowly so that your body above the knees creates a straight line.

Hold for a few breaths before rolling the ball back until your hips are stacked over your knees.

Repeat.

5. High Boat to Low Boat

This exercise will help you build a strong core by challenging your erector spinae and rectus abdominis.

Here's how to do it:

Start off in a seated position with the soles of your feet on the ground and your knees bent.

With your legs together, raise them off the floor and position them at an angle of forty-five degrees. Balance your tailbone with your back flat and core engaged.

Bring your arms straight in front of you, parallel to the ground. This is a high boat position.

Next, straighten your legs and lower both your upper body and legs. Let your legs and shoulder blades hover a few feet above the ground in a low boat position.

Repeat.

6. Dead Bug

Dead bugs will help you strengthen your core, which will ultimately build the overall stability of your body and enhance balance.

Here's how to do it:

Start by assuming the reverse tabletop position on the ground with your legs bent at an angle of ninety degrees, knees positioned above your hips, and arms straightened over your chest.

With your abs tightened and back pressed onto the floor, lower your left leg just above the floor while simultaneously lowering your right hand above your head.

Bring both of them to the initial position and repeat.

Bottom Line

The exercises listed above will not only help women build a strong core but will also help to get toned abs. When performed regularly, these exercises help enhance the overall stability and balance of the body, enabling you to get better equilibrium.

A strong core will also make day-to-day tasks easier to perform and correct the muscular imbalance. To build a strong core, it is best to target all the core muscles, such as the glutes, lower back, obliques, and pelvic floor, rather than solely focusing on the abdominal muscles.

