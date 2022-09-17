5 Best Yoga Poses and Exercises for Strength and Agility

Yoga poses have been shown to provide countless benefits to the overall health of the body. Regular yoga practice can help build strength and agility in the body, as well as tone the muscles, improve range of motion, and increase flexibility.

Here, we have created a list of the five best and most effective yoga poses and exercises that can be added to the daily routine for greater strength and agility of the body.

Garland Pose or Malasana and 4 Other Effective Yoga Poses and Exercises to Build Strength and Agility

Regularly practicing these few yoga poses will help build significant strength and agility in the body, as well as improve overall health and fitness.

1) Half Moon Pose or Ardha Chandrasana

Half-moon poses are some of the most dynamic and fantastic yoga poses and exercises that you can incorporate into your daily routine to improve your body's strength and agility. This pose improves your core strength and balance.

How to do it?

Start off in an upright standing position with your left foot in the front while your knee is in alignment with the toe.

Reach down with your right hand and position your fingers on the floor before placing your body weight on the front foot.

Press down with your front foot to lift the rear foot of the ground and bring it in an extended manner to your hip height.

Extend your other arms at shoulder height with your fingers pointed towards the ceiling.

2) Downward Dog Split or Eka Pada Adho Mukha Svanasana

Downward dog splits are also some of the most energetic yoga poses and exercises that can be included in the daily routine for greater strength and agility. This is a great yoga pose that will help in toning the body while especially targeting your hips, arms, shoulders, core, and legs.

How to do it?

Assume the tabletop position on the ground with your back upright.

Next, drive your heels towards the ceiling in a pointed manner while completely stretching your arms and legs.

Make sure that your palms and feet remain pressed onto the ground. This is referred to as a downward facing dog yoga pose.

Next, raise one leg off the ground and with your foot pointed towards the ceiling.

Hold for a few moments before slowly releasing. Swap sides and repeat.

3) Garland Pose or Malasana

Garland poses are also among the most effective yoga poses for increasing body strength and agility through deep squatting movements. It also aids in the development of muscle endurance.

How to do it?

Start off in an elongated standing position with your feet positioned apart at shoulder distance, back erect, and hands at the side of your body.

Next, start bringing your body into the squatting position by bending your knees and pushing your hips backwards.

Make sure to maintain your bodyweight in your heels while keeping your torso upright. Squat as low as possible and try to bring your hips to hover over the ground.

Clasp both your palms in front of you with your elbows positioned against your inner thighs.

Hold the pose for about a couple of minutes before releasing.

4) Revolved Side Angle Pose or Parivrtta Parsvakonasana

Revolved side angle poses tend to be quite challenging yoga poses and exercises that you can include in your workout routine to build strength and agility in the body. One of the major benefits provided by the revolved side angle pose is greater spine flexibility.

How to do it?

Assume the position of the downward facing dog before bringing your one knee forward positioned at an angle of ninety degrees.

Join your hands in the front in the prayer position before rotating your upper body towards the same side as your front leg.

Swap sides and repeat.

5) Pigeon Pose

Pigeon poses are among the most popular yoga poses and exercises for stretching and strengthening the major muscle groups throughout the body. When done properly, it can aid digestion and broaden the range of motion in the lower back and hip flexors.

How to do it?

Start off in the sitting position on the ground with your back upright and hands at their respective side before outstretching one leg backwards.

Next, bend the leg that is in front so that your shin is angled in a perpendicular manner to your body.

Press your hips as much as possible to the ground while keeping your torso lifted.

Next, start walking your hands forward to lower your chest towards the front leg.

Hold the pigeon pose for a few moments before slowly releasing. Swap sides and repeat.

Bottom Line

Regularly practicing the above- mentioned yoga poses and exercises will undoubtedly aid in the development of body strength and agility. This will allow you to improve your flexibility while also increasing your range of motion.

The aforementioned yoga poses will help improve your body's overall fitness.

