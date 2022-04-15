7 Best Muscular Endurance Exercises

Everyone loves strong and flexible muscles, but what about muscular endurance? Most of you have probably heard about it a hundred times but not really put any effort into building the endurance of your muscles.

While strength and flexibility are important, endurance is a key thing to focus on while working out your muscles. It can help you enhance your workout, lessen risks of injury and help you achieve your desired results better.

What is Muscular Endurance?

A muscle's or a set of muscle's ability to endure repeated contractions against resistance for an extended length of time is known as muscular endurance.

To put it simply, the more reps you can complete of a certain exercise, the stronger your muscle endurance.

Along with muscular strength, flexibility, and power, it is one of the components of muscular fitness.

Why Muscular Endurance Matters?

Muscular endurance is important in everyday activities, such as climbing a flight of stairs or carrying a heavy bag of groceries. It also helps you to compete better in sports.

But how do you know if you have the right amount of muscular endurance?

Well, it depends on what kind of sports and training you're doing. There are two different types of muscular endurance.

The first is local muscular endurance, which refers to the ability of one group of muscles to maintain activity over time.

The second is general muscular endurance. This describes a person's ability to perform repeated movements over time with all the muscle groups involved in an activity.

If that all sounds Greek to you, we've got your back. Here are seven exercises that will help boost your static and dynamic muscular endurance.

Best Muscular Endurance Exercises to Try

1. Squats

Squats are one of the best exercises to build muscle strength, which is essential for kicking ass when it comes to cardio. With right form you can burn fat, boost your metabolism, and build total-body strength without any equipment at all.

To do a squat:

• Turn your toes slightly outward, then place your feet about two shoulder-widths apart.

• Extend your arms in front of you or on your hips for balance.

• Focus on a point ahead of you so that you won't arch your back as you perform the movement.

2. Pushups

Pushups are one of the best exercises for muscular endurance, especially for the arms.

How to do push-ups the easy way:

• To do pushups, place your hands on the floor about shoulder-width apart.

• Straighten your arms and legs behind you so your weight is supported on your hands and toes only.

• Lower yourself to within a few inches of the floor, then raise yourself back up.

• To make pushups easier, you can do them with your knees on the floor instead of your toes.

• You can also use an exercise bench or stability ball to help support some of your weight.

3. Lunges

Lunges are great for building lower body strength and endurance.

Here's how you do lunges for muscular strength:

• Stand with one foot in front of the other and bend both knees until they’re at right angles so that you’re in a lunge position.

• Straighten both legs, put your feet together and return to a standing position.

• Repeat with the opposite leg forward and continue alternating legs as you perform lunges.

4. Kettlebell Swings

The one- or two-handed kettlebell swing is a dynamic activity. It provides a unique chance to train speed, strength, and endurance with minimum injury risk.

How to do the Kettlebell swings the right way:

• With two hands, hold a kettlebell on your chest or between your shoulder blades.

• Maintain a balanced position with your weight on your heels and your legs practically straight.

• Next, lean forward while pushing your hips backwards and keeping your back flat.

• Continue to bend towards the floor until your hamstrings at the back of your legs tighten.

• Return to a standing position by clenching your buttocks firmly at the top and pausing for a few seconds.

5. Farmer's Walk

The farmer's walk is a basic physical endurance exercise that strengthens your grip while also teaching proper posture. It's the best exercise on this list to use as a warmup or finisher in your normal workout.

How to do the Farmer's Walk:

• Hold a weight in each hand and squat down.

• While standing up and returning to an upright posture, engage your core and pull your shoulder blades down and back.

• Take a step forward and start walking by keeping your head up, shoulders back, and core muscles engaged.

• Continue walking for the amount of time or distance you want.

7. Face Pull with external rotation

It works up your middle trapexius, rhomboids & rotator cuffs for healthy shoulder & enhancing your muscular strength.

How to do the face pull:

• With your thumbs pointed backwards, grab the rope attachment's ends.

• Maintain a downward angle with your elbows below your shoulder. You don't want to raise them to shoulder level.

• With your hands, turn the rope slightly & then pull.

6. Romanian Deadlifts

Romanian deadlifts are the best option for building endurance for your muscles with large reps. This is especially if you don't desire the speed or technical components of kettlebell swings.

How to do the Romanian deadlifts:

• With an overhand grip, hold the bars at your hip level.

• Maintain a straight spine by drawing your shoulders back.

• As you drop the bar towards your feet, push your hips back.

• To get into a standing position with the barbell in front of your thighs, press your hips forward.

Takeaway

Remember, though, that your goal with muscular endurance is simply to increase your capacity to handle whatever physical stress you're currently putting your body through. As long as you're doing that (and of course avoiding injury), then muscular endurance shouldn't be a problem for you.

