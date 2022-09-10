5 Best Stretching Exercises for a Healthier Lower Back

Millions of people suffer from lower back pain every year. Yet, very few people know how to stretch their lower back to get relief.

Without incorporating stretching into your daily routine, you may be doing more harm than good as you try to heal an injury or relieve lower back pain.

By including some simple stretches for the lower back into your routine, you might be surprised at how much that can relieve your pain and improve flexibility and mobility.

Effective Lower Back Stretches

One of the best ways to avoid back pain is to stretch and mobilize the lumbar spine regularly.

Here are five exercises to stretch and mobilize the lower back:

1) Cat-Cow Pose

Cat-Cow is a yoga pose that stretches the lower back, abs, and spine. It's a gentle stretch, making it an ideal way to prepare for more intense lower back stretches. If your lower back is stiff, you’re sure to feel better after a few rounds of this movement.

How to do it?

Kneel on all fours, with your shoulders directly over your hands and hips over your knees.

Straighten your spine so that it's slightly arched, like an angry cat's back.

Imagine there's an invisible thread pulling you upward from the bottom of your spine.

Lower your head; tuck your hips under, and push up against this imaginary string.

Alternate smoothly between these two positions 8-10 times.

2) Dead Hang

It's a great exercise to do between sets of squats or overhead presses. It stretches the entire back, shoulders, and abs at the same time.

How to do it?

To hang from a bar safely, find a place to hang where you can touch the bar with your hands resting on your thighs and elbows bent at right angles.

Use a step or bench to reach the bar, if necessary.

Once you are hanging straight, with your feet off the ground and body straight, relax your shoulders.

Instead of holding your breath, try breathing out as you pull down and back with the stretch.

Remain motionless for the full duration of your set.

When you are done, step down rather than jump to avoid jarring your spine.

3) Stability Ball Lower Back Stretch

This exercise is a gentler and more passive way to decompress the spine. You should be able to hold it for longer than the previous exercise, but it should still help relieve back tightness.

How to do it?

Kneel behind a stability ball, and lean forward so that the abdomen rests on the ball.

Your arms should be in front of you on the floor, and your head should hang down towards the floor.

Relax and drape yourself over the ball, letting it open up your spine.

Move up and down the ball to shift the emphasis to different parts of your back.

Take a moment to relax, or as long as you like.

Roll back onto your knees, and slowly stand up.

4) Child's Pose

Child’s pose is a traditional yoga stretch that's ideal when your lower back is tight. It helps mobilize the knees and ankles, too. As part of a cool-down after yoga, it promotes relaxation and recovery.

How to do it?

To do this pose, kneel on all fours so that your hips are over your knees and your shoulders are over your hands.

Ease your hips back, and sit on your heels.

Extend your arms out in front of you while lowering your chest toward the floor.

Hold this position for 1-3 minutes.

5) Seated Twist

If you spend long periods sitting in front of a computer or desk, you can use this exercise to keep your lower back from tightening up.

Do this exercise every hour that you are at work and before bed as well. Set your phone's alarm, and do this exercise every time it rings; it only takes a minute to do this exercise.

How to do it?

Sit up straight, and make sure your back is supported by the chair.

Your neck should be relaxed, and shoulders should be pulled down and back into good posture.

Cross your arms over your chest, or keep them loosely by your sides.

Turn your upper body gently to the left, then to the right, rotating as far as you can without causing pain.

Takeaway

To reduce lower back pain, ensure you avoid poor posture, and make sure you try to stretch every few hours.

A good stretch routine combined with a schedule of standing up and moving around can go a long way towards reducing or preventing back pain.

You don't have to be an athlete to perform the aforementioned exercises. These workouts should be good for just about anyone as long as they don't cause pain.

If you have chronic back pain, though, you may want to get medical attention before starting any new exercise programme. If your back pain is brought about by weakness or injury, stretching might only exacerbate things.

