Ballistic Stretching: What Is It and Should You Be Doing It?

Stretching is the cornerstone of an effective workout program, and needs to be incorporated at different levels. The goal of stretching is threefold: enhance flexibility, reduce injury risk, and improve performance. There are several ways to give your muscles a good stretch. One of them is ballistic stretching and in this article we will look at what it is and whether or not it’s right for you.

In ballistic stretching, the basic purpose is to move in and out of positions that might otherwise be challenging. It thus helps you warm up in a way that is flowing but still effective.

What Is Ballistic Stretching?

Ballistic stretching is a warm-up method that involves stretching muscles quickly in order to improve flexibility, power, and range of motion. It is mainly used by athletes, dancers, and fitness enthusiasts. To perform ballistic stretching, you bounce up and down, using momentum to do a hyperextended stretch.

What Are the Different Types of Ballistic Stretches?

1. Squat Therapy

Here's how you should do it:

Stand facing a wall, with your feet at least shoulder-width apart and your toes slightly turned outward.

Extend your arms overhead and imagine that you are pulling your rib cage down. This will help engage your core muscles and keep your spine in alignment.

Once your feet, arms, and core are set, slowly begin to sink your hips back and down into a squat.

Make sure you keep your knees behind your toes as you come down. Once you get to the bottom of the squat, hold for 10 seconds.

2. Runners Lunge

Here's how you should do it:

To perform this lunge, start in a tabletop position with your palms and forearms on the floor and your legs straight out behind you.

Once in this position, shift your weight onto your right foot and take your left leg out behind you.

Your toes should make contact with the ground.

3. Reverse Couch

Here's how you should do it:

First, loop a resistance band around a post at hip level.

Then face the post and take one foot into the looped band.

Next, walk back while applying tension on the band. You want quite a lot of resistance in the band.

Once you’ve found that level of tension, step your banded leg back into a lunge with your other leg planted on the ground at a 90-degree angle.

Benefits of Ballistic Stretching

1. Enhances flexibility: Ballistic stretching increases flexibility by pushing muscles through a wide range of motion. If you are about to begin any physically intensive activity, it is a good idea to do a quick warm-up of ballistic stretches.

2. Increases muscle tone: Warm-up exercises are important before engaging in ballistic stretching. Athletes who do ballistic stretching report less muscle soreness than those who perform static stretching. The exercises help you improve your motor performance, which is important for good sporting performance.

3. Improves blood circulation: Ballistic stretching—a series of rigorous exercises that increase blood flow to the body—helps increase oxygen utilization, speeding up healing and tissue repair. Some trainers recommend starting with static stretches and then moving on to ballistic variations.

4. Increases hamstring flexibility: Ballistic stretching can help people with tight hamstrings. Research in biomechanics has shown that Achilles tendon stiffness shows significant reduction with ballistic stretching.

5. Increases energy levels: Ballistic stretches banish lethargy. They provide an energy boost and increase the body’s calorie-burning capabilities. A high-intensity workout can help you lose weight, and making you feel more energetic.

6. Improves athletic and movement performance: Ballistic stretches are excellent for athletes and dancers. It challenges the body as it contains intensive routines. It enlarges the range of motion thereby helping them perform their movements efficiently.

Should You Be Doing Ballistic Stretching?

Ballistic stretching is an excellent form of flexibility training, but you cannot take it up right away. If you are play a sport that requires rapid, full-range movements, ballistic stretching makes sense because it imitates what you do in practice and competition. You should always choose a stretching activity that matches the demands of your sport.

If you are not a professional athlete, ballistic stretching may be sparingly included in your workout routine. It is good to stretch after a light cardio or mobility exercises. Dynamic stretching warms up your muscles and prepares them for a good output.

Wrapping Up

Everyone benefits from a good stretch at the end of the day, but if your hamstrings are especially tight and prone to injury, you can add ballistic stretching to your daily routine. Just make sure to stretch only as much as your body can take or you could end up injuring yourself.

Keep in mind that as with any exercise or activity, you should check with your doctor before trying it and always warm up first. Remember that stretching should never be painful. If you feel pain, stop at once.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ramaa Kishore