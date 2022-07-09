7 Best Stretching Exercises to Relieve Neck Stiffness

Neck stiffness is no fun. It can cause painful tension in the muscles, headaches and even chronic pain in the low back.

Fortunately, you can use stretches to alleviate some of these symptoms and feel better by using your neck to its fullest potential.

Stretching your neck is an important part of muscle maintenance and proper posture.

It allows you to maintain a neutral and fluid body position, which also means you can keep your head upright rather than slouching and leaning forward. Stretching the muscles of your neck can help prevent aches or soreness that can occur in the muscles and nerves around the jaw, shoulders, back and upper arms.

Stretches for Neck Stiffness

Here's a look at seven stretches to alleviate neck stiffness:

1) Upper Trap Stretch

This stretch helps straighten and relax your neck and cervical spine. If you're feeling pain, stiffness or tension, especially accompanied by a 'pinching' sensation, this stretch might be just what you need.

Here's how you do this stretch:

Sit or stand tall, keeping your upper body straight. Allow your left hand to dangle by your side.

Cup your right hand around the top of your head, just above your left ear.

Pull your head towards your right shoulder slowly and with control.

Wait till your neck feels a gentle stretch.

Hold this stretch for few seconds, and repeat the exercise on the other side.

2) Bow and Arrow Stretch

This stretch targets the shoulders, upper back, lumbar spine and cervical spine to relieve neck stiffness. It can help improve spinal mobility, especially after an injury.

To do the stretch:

Sit with good posture, legs shoulder-width apart and knees bent in front of you. Both arms should be out in front of you.

With arms fully extended, bring the left elbow into your body as if you’re shooting a bow and arrow. (Keep your inner thighs engaged.)

Begin shifting your body to the left, and extend your left arm behind you into a twist. Repeat after holding for roughly ten seconds.

3) Chin Tuck

This stretch helps reduce tension in your neck muscles by lengthening your neck. It can also help with head and neck posture. Follow the instructions below to release all your neck stiffness.

To perform a chin tuck:

Sit up straight and tall.

Gently push your chin to your neck. (Pro tip: You should probably have a double chin if you’re doing it right.)

Hold for five seconds, and relax.

Repeat three to five times.

4) Neck Extension

The neck bend is another pose that’s good for relieving neck stiffness. It should, at the very least, provide some temporary relief. It may improve your posture and mobility over time too.

Here's how you do the neck bend exercise:

Sit up straight. Pretend you are looking up at the sky.

Hold your head in this position for five to ten seconds, and slowly return to the starting position.

Repeat five to ten times.

5) Bridge Pose

Your neck is stretched in the bridge pose, which releases tension and tightness. Your chest, shoulders and spine are also stretched for improved flexibility and alignment.

To do the bridge pose:

Keep your arms at your sides and palms down as you recline on your back.

With your feet hip-width apart on the ground, flex your knees.

To raise your hips, firmly plant your feet and palms on the ground.

Deeply inhale, and raise your hips a bit. Maintain this posture for at least 30 seconds while engaging your core steadily.

Slowly descend to the ground

6) Wall Angels

Wall angels can help you have a better posture if you do it often. As many back, neck and headaches are caused by improper posture, you'll be on your way to stress-free time soon if you do this exercise.

To do wall angels for neck stiffness:

Stand by leaning against a wall.

Get your heels as close to the wall as you can to finish the stretch, but ideally, your feet should make contact with the wall.

Make a 'T' with your arms extended against the wall. Do a 90-degree bend in your elbows.

Do the traditional snow angel action by raising and lowering your arms. Make sure that as you flutter, your 'wings' stay firmly attached to the wall.

7) Shoulder Roll

You can relax your shoulders and neck stiffness by rolling them. That can particularly assist in easing tension headache or pinched nerve discomfort.

Here's how you do it:

Lift your shoulder blades with good posture. Back them down and roll.

Count to five or six.

Replicate the same the other way.

Takeaway

Although neck stiffness is a common concern for office goers, there are few exercises people can do at home to relieve the same. Muscles that are overworked at work might not have enough time to recover on their own, so stretching them out a couple of times per day is the key to relieving discomfort.

If none of the above moves work to alleviate your neck stiffness, consult a physical therapist or doctor to determine if you need further treatment.

