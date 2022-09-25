6 Effective Yoga Exercises to Get More Defined Abs

Yoga exercises entail a plethora of benefits, ranging from boosting health to exploring the path of spirituality.

There are several yoga exercises that can help you get defined abs as well as build strength in the core. Defined abs not only gives you better physical aesthetics but also provide other benefits, like back stabilization, enhanced everyday movements, and improved body posture.

Best Yoga Exercises for Abs

We have curated a list of the six best yoga exercises that can be included in the daily routine to get defined abs:

1) Crow Crunch

Crow crunches help torch belly fat and boost the toning of the core region.

How to do it?

Start off by lying on the ground with your back flat and hands extended overhead. Keep your legs and hands hovering a couple of inches off the ground.

Bring your knees towards your chest while bringing your hands to meet your knees, with palms pointing towards the ceiling.

Assume the starting position, and repeat.

2) Dolphin Plank Pose

This yoga pose activates the core muscles, including the transverse abdominis, obliques, deep abdominals, and more. It also helps improve posture.

How to do it?

Assume a standard high plank position on the ground with your body balanced on the balls of your feet and palms along with your back erect.

Press your forearms to the ground with your shoulders stacked just above your elbows.

Keep your chest open with your abs tightened and leg muscles engaged.

Stay in this position for a few minutes before releasing.

3) Butterfly Crunch

Butterfly crunches target the core muscles and also help in toning the thighs.

How to do it?

Start off by lying on the ground with your back flat, knees bent to the sides, and soles of feet touching together.

Position your hands together at the back of your head on the lower side.

Lift your shoulders and head off the ground, and bring your rib cage towards your pelvis.

Hold before steadily returning to the starting position. Repeat.

4) Revolved Chair Pose (Parivrtta Utkatasana)

The twisting movement of this exercise helps in building the back, reducing the likelihood of getting the spine injured.

How to do it?

Start off in a tall standing position, with your feet together and back upright.

Descend into a chair yoga pose by pushing your hips back and bending your knees.

Bring your hands in the prayer stance in front of you before twisting your body to one side and hooking your triceps from one side to the other.

Slowly assume the starting position.

Change sides, and repeat.

5) Boat Pose (Paripurna Navasana)

This pose targets the deep abdominal muscles and tones the core region. It also tones the leg muscles and bossts body balance.

How to do it?

Assume a straight sitting position on the ground with your legs outstretched in the front and back upright.

Raise your legs off the ground and together at an angle of about 45 degrees, and slightly tilt your upper body backwards.

Extend your arms in the front at shoulder height. Hold.

6) Marichyasana (Sage Twist Pose)

This twisting yoga exercise helps tone the abdomen muscles and boosts core strength. It also help in strengthening the back and shoulder muscles.

How to do it?

Start off in an upright seated position before bending your left knee and bringing the same foot as close to your butt as possible.

Warp your left arm to your left leg from the front. Bring your head towards the extended leg and hold.

Change sides, and repeat.

Bottom Line

Regularly doing the aforementioned yoga exercises can help you get defined abs and better body balance.

These yoga exercises have several benefits as mentioned above. However, remember that it's important to execute each exercise with the correct technique to avoid injury and reap maximum benefits. A nutritious diet also helps achieve stronger abs quicker.

