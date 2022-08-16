5 Best Yoga Exercises for Better Posture

Putting in the effort to improve your frame and develop a better posture has numerous advantages. If you have had poor posture for an extended period of time, it is critical to take steps to improve posture because a bad posture has many serious impacts, including poor digestion, tight muscles, fatigue, bad mood, poor circulation, and overall poor fitness. It will have a negative impact on the health of your back and spine. Additionally, it will seriously affect the health of your back and spine as well.

Yoga exercises are one of the most effective ways to improve posture because, when done correctly, they provide numerous benefits such as better awareness of the body, improved mood, enhanced mind-body connection, improved body alignment, and more. When performed correctly, some yoga exercises can also help to correct posture by counteracting slouching or bending.

Here are the five best yoga exercises that you can incorporate into your daily routine for better posture.

Cow Face Arms and 4 other Yoga Exercises for Better Posture

1) Cobra Pose

Cobra pose is a dynamic yoga exercise for better posture as it targets your upper body, including the back, shoulders, and arms.

How to do it?

Lie on the ground on your stomach and face the ground. Position your palms just beneath your shoulders with your fingers spread. Now press onto the palms to evenly raise your chest and neck and head off the ground. Make sure to keep your elbows tucked towards your body and do not strain your neck during the movement. Maintain the cobra pose for a few moments before releasing.

2) Shoulder Stand

Shoulder stand is a relatively advanced yoga exercise that will help you improve your posture by relieving tight muscles and improving body coordination.

How to do it?

Start off with your back flat on the ground and your legs close to each other. Try to bring your feet as close to your hips as you can with bent knees. Now raise your legs off the ground in a manner that makes your lower legs parallel to the floor. Kick off one leg towards the air and straighten it completely, then do the same for the other leg. For greater stability and balance, gently hold the sides of your lower back with both hands. Hold this shoulder stand yoga exercise for a few moments before releasing.

3) Cow Face Arms

Cow face arms are one of the most fantastic stretches that you can do for better posture. It is an extremely versatile yoga exercise that can be done anywhere and anytime.

How to do it?

Sit on the floor with both feet on the ground and cross one leg over the other. Now raise your right arm towards the sky, and bring your fingers down to your back with bent elbows. Now, wrap your other arm behind your back and bring the fingers of the left one towards the right one. Keep your arms as close to each other as you can and stay in the cow face arms pose for a few moments before releasing. Repeat the same process for alternate arms.

4) Plank Pose

Plank poses tend to play a crucial role in better posture and a stronger core. It will help you to perform more advanced yoga exercises by building the strength of your body.

How to do it?

Position yourself on the ground on all fours so that you are on both hands and legs. Straighten your legs behind you while balancing your body with the balls of your feet and your hands touching the ground. Make sure that your hips are in line with your shoulders and do not arch your back. Keep your core engaged throughout the movement by pulling your navel towards the spine. Keep the pose for as long as you can hold it before releasing it. Repeat.

5) Bridge Pose

The bridge pose is a decent yoga exercise that can be done at all levels for better posture as the movement of this pose includes a backbend for your back and hips. It will help in building the strength of the lower body along with the opening of the neck and spine.

How to do it?

Lie flat on your back with your feet pressed on the ground and your knees upwards, with palms by your side. Now raise your hips towards the sky while pressing down on your palms and feet. Stay in the bridge pose for about five breaths before being released to the initial position. To feel the deeper bend in your back, you can roll your shoulders on the mat and place your hands behind your back.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned yoga exercises are a good way to go if you want better posture. These yoga exercises will help you get better alignment of the body, counteract slouching, decompress the spine, relieve stress from the body, and more. These exercises will also help in overall better health of the body with several other advantages such as improved digestion, stress relief, and strengthening muscles.

Most of the aforementioned yoga exercises are done at the intermediate level and therefore can be easily included in the lifestyle, even for beginners.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora