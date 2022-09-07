5 Best Beginner Exercises for Belly and Thighs

The belly and thighs are often the parts where excess fat accumulates easily. This can lead to several problems such as poor mobility, knee and back pain, lethargy, and low self-esteem.

For losing weight and toning muscles around your belly and thighs, the right combination of diet and physical activity is certainly the way to go. As spot reduction is not a sustainable solution, you need to work on reducing the overall fat percentage of your body.

We have curated a list of five beginner exercises that can be included in the workout routine for reducing the belly and thighs.

Simple Beginner Exercises for Belly and Thighs

These are simple exercises that a beginner can include in their workout routine.

1. Glute Bridge

Glute Bridge is a very efficient and simple exercise that you can do for your belly and thighs. This exercise will also strengthen your back along with reducing the chances of injuries.

How should you do it?

Start off by lying on the ground with your back pressed on the ground, soles on the floor, hands on the side of your body, and knees bent.

With a straight back, lift your hips and back toward the ceiling. In this position, make sure that your body from the shoulders to the knees creates a straight line.

Hold for a few moments and release. Repeat.

2. Lateral Lunges

Lateral lunges are a dynamic exercise for beginners that target your inner thighs that are quite often overlooked. This exercise helps in building good balance in your body.

How should you do it?

Start off with your feet slightly wider than hip-width apart and your back erect.

With your gaze forward and core engaged, take a wide step toward the left and descend your body into a squat by hinging down at the hips and bending your knees.

Squat down until your left thigh is angled parallel to the ground.

Drive through your right foot to return to the initial position.

Alternate sides and repeat.

3. Wall Sits

Wall sits effectively work on your lower body along with the core region. Regularly doing this exercise helps in building muscular endurance and enhancing stability.

How should you do it?

Start off by standing with your back against the wall, arms at the side, and feet hip-width apart.

Slide your back down the wall and assume a position similar to sitting in a chair with your legs bent at a 90 degree angle.

You can also bring your arms in front of you at shoulder level.

Stay in the position for as long as you can handle before releasing.

Repeat.

4. Squats

Squats are one of the best exercises that you can do to simultaneously target the belly and thighs. You can also do weighted variations of squats for added intensity.

How should you do it?

Start off by standing with your feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart.

Clasp both your hands in the front at shoulder level while keeping your back straight throughout the movement.

With an engaged core and elongated spine, lower your body towards the ground by bending your knees and hinging down at the hips.

Drive through your feet to return to the initial position.

Repeat.

5. Fire Hydrants

Fire hydrants help in toning and strengthening of both belly and thighs. Regularly doing this exercise also helps in building greater stability and balance in the body.

How should you do it?

Assume a tabletop position on the floor with your shoulders just above your palms and your hips just above your knees.

Keep your knees and feet hip-width apart while gazing down and ahead.

With an engaged core, raise your left knee off the floor and bring it to the side and upward. Make sure that your knee is bent during the entire movement.

Bring your left knee back to the initial position. Repeat.

Repeat with the other leg.

Bottom Line

The exercises given above are quite beginner-friendly exercises and will help you lose fat from around your belly and hips. These are extremely versatile exercises that do not require any type of equipment and can be done anywhere. Incorporating a few minutes of these routines in your workout would fetch good results soon. They also tone the muscles in the hip area, giving you a trim and well-defined body.

Along with doing the above exercises to reduce fat from the belly and thighs, a few other things you should take care of are eating a well-balanced diet, getting enough sleep, staying hydrated, and avoiding stress.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ramaa Kishore