6 Lower Back Mobility Exercises for Men

Lower back mobility exercises can support the upper body and aid in stabilising the lower spine. Additionally, they can lessen and stop lower back pain.

Like an engineer constructing a structure in an earthquake zone, the human body fortifies itself using this strategy. It supports the spine and relieves the strains brought on by daily life by using a complex network of muscles and tendons.

Protecting your spine, therefore, requires strengthening your back, particularly the latissimus dorsi, the largest muscle; the obliques and other muscles along the lateral line; and your glutes, which are responsible for posture and stride.

Best Lower Back Mobility Exercises

Lower back mobility exercises help maintain correct pelvic and spinal alignment while also energising the legs, strengthening the core and working the posterior muscles of the body.

Here’s a list of six exercises you can include in your workout routine to improve your lower back mobility:

1) Deadbug

Deadbug is one of the best lower back mobility exercises that strengthens the transverse abdominis, which are the deepest abdominal muscles in the core.

Here’s how to do it:

With arms raised to the ceiling at shoulder height while lying on your back, get into the tabletop position by raising your legs (knees bent 90 degrees and stacked over your hips).

Slowly raise your left arm overhead, and extend your right leg straight. Maintain a distance of a few inches between the two.

Return to the starting position with your arm and leg.

Stretch your left leg and right arm while repeating on the opposite side to complete one rep.

Continue alternating for 12 to 15 reps.

2) Single Leg Glute Bridge

The Glute Bridge is a fabulous lower back mobility exercise that works for both the glutes and the hamstrings. It becomes more difficult to maintain core stability when performed on one leg only.

Here’s how to do it:

On your back, lay out. Your feet should be approximately a foot or so distant from your butt when you bend your knees, and put them flat on the ground. Keep your arms by your sides.

Keep your right foot flexed as you raise your leg towards the ceiling.

Raise your glutes and pelvis back off the floor by applying pressure from your left foot.

Keep your right leg raised as you gradually lower yourself to complete one rep.

Perform 12 to 15 reps, and switch to the other leg.

3) Piriformis Stretch

This is another great lower back mobility exercise. Your deep buttocks muscle, known as the piriformis, is worked by this stretch. Your buttocks and lower back might feel better after stretching this muscle.

Here’s how to do it:

With your feet flat on the floor and knees bent, lie on your back.

Place your left thigh at the base of your right ankle.

Put your hands behind your left leg, and pull up till you feel a stretch.

Maintain this posture for 30 to 60 seconds.

Proceed to the other side.

4) Pelvic Tilt

Your abdominal muscles become stronger as a result of doing pelvic tilts, which can ease lower back tension and stiffness. It's one of the finest lower back mobility exercises.

Here’s how to do it:

Your feet should lie flat on the ground as you lay on your back with both knees bent.

Put your back flat against the floor, and contract your abdominal muscles.

Keep your mouth closed for up to ten seconds while continuing to breathe normally.

Take a few long breaths to unwind, and let go.

Carry out one to three sets of three to five repetitions.

5) Seated Spinal Twist

Your hips, glutes and back are stretched by this traditional twist. This exercise extends your neck, shoulders and abdomen while enhancing spinal mobility.

Here’s how to do it:

Sit on the ground with your legs out in front of you.

Place your foot on the outside of your right leg while bending your left knee.

Your left thigh should be on the outside of your right arm. For support, put your left hand behind you.

Twist to the left, starting at the base of your spine.

Maintain this posture for up to a minute.

Repeat on the opposite side.

6) Scorpion Reach

Tight hamstrings, lats and hip flexors can add to the tension in the supporting muscles of the lower back. The Scorpion Reach is one of the finest lower back mobility exercises to stretch your hips.

Here’s how to do it:

Begin with a high plank. Bring your right knee to the left elbow while keeping your left leg slightly bent.

Keep your right leg raised and bent, shoulders pressed through, chin tucked, torso rotated counter clockwise and right leg swinging behind you.

Reverse the motion and resume planking to complete one rep.

Perform eight to ten reps on each side.

Takeaway

After a back-strengthening routine, stretching the back muscles with lower back mobility exercises can aid in avoiding injury and muscle pain. Additional benefits include increased flexibility and range of motion.

LIVE POLL Q. Have you tried some of these lower back exercises? Yess!! No 0 votes so far