5 effective compound exercises to get bigger shoulders

The shoulders are a part of the upper body that everyone wants to develop. Not only do they add width to one’s frame, they also create a base for toned arms. Strong shoulders are also an automatic fix for your posture.

They prevent the upper back from slouching or drooping. Additionally, they allow for more push strength, subsequently increasing the reps you can do of pushups, the load you can lift with bench presses and shoulder presses, and stability with handstands.

5 best compound exercises for your shoulders

Compound exercises are those that work more than one muscle group. They are effective in strengthening the prime muscles during a movement, along with others around them that provide the extra push.

Let’s take a look at the top exercises that strengthen the shoulders, as well as other muscles in the upper body.

Handstand pushups

Handstand pushups are an advanced calisthenic movement that improves strength and stability throughout your body. It is recommended that you do this against a wall.

• Stand in front of the wall and hoist yourself upside-down on your hands. Spread your fingers apart to help with your balance.

• Straighten out your legs above you. Squeeze your core and glutes to maintain stability and keep your back from arching. Make sure your arms are straight too.

• Bend at your elbows and lower your body towards the ground, head first. Placing a pillow or yoga block between your hands will help eliminate the risk of hurting your head. Lower yourself until your elbows are at a 90-degree bend.

• Push yourself back up with your hands, straightening your arms out completely and return to the starting position.

Pike pushups

This is another calisthenic exercise that employs your shoulders, traps, and upper back muscles and help develop strength for other movements.

• Get into a high plank position and push your hips upward, adopting a downward-dog position. Walk your feet in closer so your body is in a deeper V-shape. Straighten your arms and back and stand on your toes.

• Bend at your elbows and lower your head towards the ground. Lean forward so your head comes close to the ground in front of you.

• Push yourself back up and straighten your arms out completely, returning to the downward-dog position.

Barbell overhead presses

Often known as military presses, these are essentially shoulder presses performed with a barbell to improve stability during your push movements.

• Stand straight and grip the barbell in both hands. Bring it up to your collarbones. This is the starting position.

• Push the barbell up above your head. Straighten your arms completely and squeeze your shoulders.

• Lower it back down to the starting position slowly.

Arnold presses

The Arnold press was named after, and made famous by, none other than Arnold Schwarzenegger. This move is supposed to activate all parts of your shoulder muscles.

• Stand straight with a dumbbell in either hand. Raise your arms up and hold the dumbbells in front of your chin, with your wrists facing you.

• Rotate your arms outward, and simultaneously lift your arms up to push the dumbbells over your head, straightening your arms. Your wrists should face outward as you raise the dumbbells.

• Slowly lower the dumbbells back down and rotate your hands back inward.

Side lateral raises

Lateral raises are a great exercise to target the center of your deltoids. It also adds tension on your lats.

• Stand straight with your arms by your sides and a dumbbell in either hand. Lean forward a little by bending slightly at your hips and knees. Maintain a slight bend in your elbows as well. Straighten your shoulders and point your chest outwards.

• Raise your ams up, maintaining the straightness in them, and bring the dumbbells up to shoulder level.

• Bring your arms back down to the starting position slowly.

Now that you know of all these great shoulder exercises, go ahead and add these to your next upper body or push routine. Be sure to stretch your shoulders as sore shoulders bring a lot of discomfort to the upper body. Practice safe and recover well!

