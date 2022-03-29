How Does Calisthenics Include Both Isometric and Isotonic Exercises?

Calisthenics has grown in popularity in recent years, especially since the pandemic. Loads of calisthenic athletes are taking the spotlight on social media to share their passion for the sport.

It is a form of strength training that requires little to no equipment. The exercises are performed against your bodyweight.

The only accessories necessary for a beginner in calisthenics would be a pull-up bar and some parallel bars. Resistance bands are helpful too. Since these are most commonly available for use in public parks, the sport is also widely known as street workout.

Calisthenics is believed to do wonders in improving one’s strength. This is because all movements require lifting or pushing your entire body against the force of gravity. Some examples of calisthenic movements include:

• Push-ups

• Pull-ups

• Dips

• Sit-ups

• Planks

• Pistol squats

Or just about any exercise you can perform using only your bodyweight.

Calisthenics is considered to be effective in strength building because it involves a series of isotonic and isometric exercises.

What are isotonic and isometric exercises?

To keep things simple, isotonic movements are those where the muscles being worked on contract and expand. In other words, they are dynamic exercises which require motion.

Isotonic movements are further divided into concentric contraction (shortening) and eccentric contraction (lengthening)

Man performing bicep curls. Image via Pexels/Andres Ayrton

Isotonic exercises help build muscular strength and endurance, and increase bone density by allowing the muscle to lengthen and shorten under pressure. The contractions are what cause a joint to move through its range of motion.

Examples are:

• Squats

• Bicep curls

• Leg raises

• Jumping jacks

• Crunches

Isometric exercises are also known as static holds, I.e., the involve the contraction of the muscles without lengthening them, and without any movement in the surrounding joints. Holding tension on the muscles improves strength and endurance of the muscles. Moreover, they are great for fixing postural issues.

Examples of isometric exercises include:

• Plank holds

• Boat holds

• Dead hangs

• Wall sits

• L-sits

Woman performing plank hold. Image via Unsplash/Olivia Bauso

Does calisthenics incorporate both types of movements?

Absolutely. Both forms of exercise come into play, whether you’re a beginner, intermediate, or advanced calisthenics athlete. The idea is to build strength with isometric holds and increase reps with isotonic movements.

For example, to get your first chin up, practicing static chin up holds is vital. Once you’ve held that for 10 to 15 seconds, take another 5 to 10 seconds to complete the eccentric (lengthening) release, lowering your feet back to the ground.

Once you’re able to do a chin up with ease, practicing isotonic repetitions of it will help you complete more reps. Of course, you could use a resistance band to help make your load a little lighter, just until your muscles are capable of doing it themselves.

Similarly, most other isotonic calisthenic movements have isometric counterparts that are essential for practice in order to accomplish these moves.

Certain calisthenics athletes choose what they specialise in. Some like to showcase their gravity-defying static poses.

Others like to display their incredible flows.

And some just live for the sets and reps.

All-in-all, calisthenics is a great sport. It can be done anywhere and by people of all age groups and fitness levels. There are communities of athletes growing all around the world, so it shouldn’t be hard for you to find some workout buddies if you are a beginner.

It is a long, painful journey filled with callouses, but it is a rewarding activity, internally and externally. So get yourself some resistance bands and a bottle of water and hit the park this evening.

Also, did I say callouses? I mean trophies.

Edited by Prem Deshpande

