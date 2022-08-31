5 best action-packed Sylvester Stallone roles

Sylvester Stallone, one of the most popular action heroes of all time, has successfully persisted as an action star since the 1970s. At the age of 76, he is back in yet another action hero role with an impressive muscle-rippling body.

Sylvester Stallone stars in Samaritan, the film adaptation of a 2014 series of graphic novels of the same name written by Bragi F. Schut, Marc Olivent, and Renzo Podesta, and published by Mythos Comics.

Directed by Julius Avery, Samaritan is set in the fictional Granite City. The story revolves around thirteen-year-old Sam Cleary, played by Javon Walton, who suspects that the garbage collector Joe Smith, played by Sylvester Stallone, is the legendary vigilante superhero Samaritan. He is also the child's neighbor, who acts very reclusive all the time.

The hero was reported to have died many years ago in a blast alongside his villainous twin brother, Nemesis. Sam makes it his mission to convince Joe to save Granite City from rising crime and mayhem.

Samaritan was released on Prime Video on August 26, 2022. Sylvester Stallone's fans should definitely check out these other action-packed roles of Stallone.

5 action-packed Sylvester Stallone roles that you should not miss

1) Rocky Balboa in Rocky

Directed by John G. Avildsen and written by Sylvester Stallone himself, Rocky (1976) follows the success story of the poor boxer Rocky Balboa, who goes on to become a world champion.

The character was based on Chuck Wepner, a professional boxer from New Jersey, whose fight against Muhammad Ali in 1975 inspired Stallone to write and produce the film. Stallone's portrayal of the character catapulted him to immense fame and made him an action star overnight.

The critically-acclaimed film won multiple awards, including three Academy Awards. With solid boxing scenes and an underdog to root for, this iconic sports-drama has captivated audiences for decades. The commercial success of the film also led to several sequels starring Stallone.

2) John Rambo in First Blood

Directed by Ted Kotcheff and co-written by Sylvester Stallone again, First Blood (1982) is based on David Morrell's 1972 novel of the same name. Stallone stars as John Rambo, a troubled and misunderstood Vietnam War veteran.

The film follows John Rambo's journey as he attempts to survive a massive manhunt against him by the police and government troops in the fictional small town of Hope, Washington, using his combat skills.

First Blood combines visceral action with a solemn story about loneliness, trauma, and abuse of power. Stallone's stellar performance in the film solidified his status as a believable yet over-the-top action hero. The massive box office success of the film eventually spawned a multimedia franchise consisting of sequels, video games, and comic book and novel series.

3) John Rambo in Rambo

Directed and co-written by Sylvester Stallone yet again, Rambo (2008) is the fourth installment in the Rambo franchise. The film sees Stallone reprising his role as John Rambo after a 20-year gap at the age of 60.

The sequel finds Vietnam War veteran John Rambo living in Thailand, where he makes a living as a snake catcher and by providing boat rides. The lethal warrior is called from this peaceful and sheltered existence to accompany a group of Christian missionaries to war-torn Burma. He is assigned with the task to rescue them when they are kidnapped by a ruthless local infantry unit.

The film was praised for its impressive action sequences and dark tone. Stallone's remarkable performance yet again proved his mettle as a highly reliable action star.

4) Barney Ross in The Expendables

Directed and co-written by Sylvester Stallone, The Expendables (2010) is Stallone's return to the old-fashioned blockbuster action films of the late 1980s and early 1990s. In the film, Sylvester Stallone plays the role of Barney Ross, the leader of a group of elite mercenaries based in New Orleans called The Expendables.

The plot revolves around the journey of The Expendables, who are charged with the task of overthrowing a Latin-American dictator. They soon discover that the dictator is only a mere puppet controlled by an ex-CIA agent.

The film was Stallone's daring venture to create a contemporary dream-team action thriller starring an incredibly large ensemble of notable actors, including a cameo by Arnold Schwarzenegger. The commercial success of the film led to multiple sequels.

5) Rocky Balboa in Creed

Directed by Ryan Coogler, Creed (2015) is a spin-off of the Rocky franchise. The film tells the story of Sylvester Stallone's Rocky Balboa becoming a trainer and mentor to Apollo Creed's illegitimate son, the amateur boxer Adonis Creed (played by Michael B. Jordan). Although Apollo and Rocky's journey began as adversaries in the first Rocky film, the two later became friends.

Ryan Coogler successfully resurrected the entire franchise for a new generation. The film received critical acclaim, with Jordan and Stallone's superb performances being praised in particular.

The film went on to win several awards. Stallone won the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture and the Critics' Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor. He was also nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

The massive success of the film led to a sequel being released in 2018. Another sequel titled Creed III is also scheduled to be released on November 23, 2022, which will be the directorial debut of Michael B. Jordan.

