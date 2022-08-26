Create

Twitter divided over Sylvester Stallone's Samaritan

Amazon Prime Video's Samaritan
Sylvester Stallone's much-awaited superhero flick, Samaritan, has hit Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Julius Avery, the movie tells the story of an old superhero, believed to have died decades ago, who returns to fight crimes in his city.

It also stars Javon Walton and Pilou Asbæk in pivotal roles. Fans on Twitter have shared mixed reviews, with one user saying that the film ''doesn't traverse new territory within the superhero landscape.''

#Samaritan doesn't traverse new territory within the superhero landscape but there's still an inherent charm to the film. Sylvester Stallone also still delivers on thrilling, pulse pounding action.Full Review Below:➡️ youtu.be/Yj6MkEyxIcE#SamaritanMovie #SylvesterStallone https://t.co/VaY34Ahc15

With that said, keep reading to find out what fans have to say about Sylvester Stallone's new superhero movie.

Sylvester Stallone's Samaritan leaves fans polarized

Several fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Sylvester Stallone's latest film, Samaritan. While some said that the film was quite entertaining, others said that it did not live up to its expectations. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter to Samaritan:

Wow, I thought SAMARITAN was fantastic! Really felt like a classic 90s Stallone movie mixed with UNBREAKABLE. It takes its time setting things up, but the third act gave me all I wanted (and more!) from a Sly Stallone action flick!4/5 stars for #SamaritanMovie. @PrimeVideo https://t.co/2GzvqyL074
@Trucha09 @PrimeVideo Yeah, I saw a peek at some of the reviews on Rotten Tomatoes before I watched it and saw more were leaning negative than positive. But, I really enjoyed it (the last third is a total blast)!To be honest, I’ll probably rewatch it over the weekend! https://t.co/GgW0mdoJFC
(Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)
Hey @TheSlyStallone I call for a #Samaritan2 #SamaritanMovie #SamaritanSequel

Some mentioned that parts of the film were good and praised its ambitions to break free from the conventional superhero genre tropes, but criticized its second-half.

Samaritan on Prime Video was good. Sylvester Stallone is enjoyable as the mysterious junk man. The movie loses steam in the middle, but the bookends are enjoyable. Certainly better than Morbius, which I watched for the first time this week. #samaritanmovie
While #samaritanmovie takes a different route than the average superhero film today which is honestly a breathe of fresh air, there were unfortunately just too many big ideas that weren't fleshed out enough to completely warrant a recommendation from me... https://t.co/hA5fXrYHsf

Some users were extremely critical of the film, calling it one of the worst superhero films ever and criticizing its plot twists.

Here's why Sylvester Stallone's superhero film SAMARITAN on Prime Video tonight is one of the worst of the genre - #samaritanmovie review --> …s-world-of-entertainment.blogspot.com/2022/08/samari… #sylvesterstallone https://t.co/7qINtG3tCK
Less like a street-level investigation of classism and power and more of a redemption tale. A tale, sadly, we’ve not only seen before, but with twists and turns so badly telegraphed that there’s neither shock nor suspense in the reveal. #SamaritanMovie elementsofmadness.com/2022/08/25/sam…
It’s a hangout movie between a boy and a washed-up superhero, a reprieve from what the genre offers. #Samaritan is not grim-dark, nor is it a straight-up kids’ movie; it’s somewhere in between with its unusual perspective and enjoyable #samaritanmovieflickeringmyth.com/2022/08/movie-…

Twitter seems polarized over Samaritan. The film has generated massive hype and fans have been eagerly looking forward to its release on Amazon Prime Video. It is currently available for streaming on the platform.

A quick look at Samaritan plot, trailer, and cast

youtube-cover

A boy named Sam Cleary begins to suspect that his mysterious neighbor is actually a superhero who's believed to have died in a battle more than two decades back. The official synopsis of the series, according to Amazon, reads:

''Thirteen-year-old Sam Cleary (Javon “Wanna” Walton) suspects that his mysteriously reclusive neighbor Mr. Smith (Sylvester Stallone) is actually the legendary vigilante Samaritan, who was reported dead 25 years ago."

The synopsis continues:

"With crime on the rise and the city on the brink of chaos, Sam makes it his mission to coax his neighbor out of hiding to save the city from ruin.''

The official trailer for the film offers a glimpse of the grim tone that fans of the superhero genre might find surprising. It promises a unique experience, unlike anything else in the genre.

It also showcases a few stunning action sequences from the film. Overall, viewers can look forward to an entertaining and character-driven superhero flick that's expected to deliver both substance and style in equal measure.

Join us at the screening for #Samaritan starring @TheSlyStallone and @onwardwanna. amazonscreenings.com/AMZPR1SAM https://t.co/InWuFPWKdB

The movie features the iconic Sylvester Stallone in the titular role, who looks in fine form in the trailer. His raw charisma and brooding looks dominate the trailer as he rolls back the years, acing action scenes with utmost ease. Fans of the actor will have an absolute blast watching the film.

Starring alongside Stallone is young Javon Walton as Sam Cleary. Walton is best known for his performances in HBO's Euphoria and Utopia. The movie also features Pilou Asbæk as Cyrus.

Asbæk is best known for portraying the role of Kasper in the acclaimed Danish political drama, Borgen. Apart from the aforementioned actors, the movie also stars several others in prominent roles, including Moisés Arias, Martin Starr, and Dascha Polanco.

You can watch the movie on Amazon Prime Video.

