5 new movies and TV shows on Prime Video

1. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The most anticipated Amazon Original TV series is scheduled to premiere its first season on September 2. Amazon Studios are producing the series in cooperation with the Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins, and New Line Cinema. The first season will air with eight episodes on Prime Video, which will be followed by four more seasons. Developed by showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, the show will feature an ensemble cast of both familiar and new characters. Morfydd Clark plays the role of a young Galadriel, while Robert Aramayo plays a young Elrond.

The series is set in the Second Age of Middle-earth, thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. Set in a time of relative peace, the series follows the story of the characters as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. The showrunners J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay have stated,

“The Rings of Power unites all the major stories of Middle-earth’s Second Age: the forging of the rings, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the epic tale of Númenor, and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men. Until now, audiences have only seen on-screen the story of the One Ring –but before there was one, there were many… and we’re excited to share the epic story of them all.”

2. A League of Their Own

This is another Amazon Original TV series set to premiere on August 12 on Prime Video. Adapted from the 1992 film of the same name, the story was developed by Abbi Jacobson and Will Graham and stars Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden, Roberta Colindrez, and also Abbi Jacobson herself. It is being produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television in association with Field Trip Productions.

Set to be a comedy series about the WWII All-American Professional Women's Baseball League, the series will evoke the original film's joyful spirit while addressing social issues related to racism and highlighting the issue of lesbian players in the league. The series will capture the real-life all-female baseball league that formed in 1943. Jacobson plays the lead, Carson Shaw, a catcher who escapes from her marriage and attempts to untangle her sexual identity.

3. Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby

The film premieres on August 26 on Prime Video and follows Lil Baby's rise to fame. Directed by Karam Gill, the documentary chronicles the life and career of the young rapper. The documentary includes archival footage from his childhood in Atlanta and adolescence as a drug dealer, as well as contemporary footage with his two children. It also touches upon the social issues of racial justice and police reform in association with the 2020 Black Lives Matter movement.

The rapper reported,

The documentary paints an intimate portrait of the artist and also explores the systemic oppression that keeps many people of color from participating in the American Dream.

We can only hope that this documentary stays true to the rapper's life while bringing up major social concerns that demand attention.

4. Sonic the Hedgehog 2

A sequel to Sonic the Hedgehog (2020), Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is an action-adventure comedy film based on Sega's Japanese video game series, coming to Prime Video. Directed by Jeff Fowler, the screenplay is written by Pat Casey, Josh Miller, and John Whittington. Ben Schwartz will resume his role as the voice of Sonic, an anthropomorphic blue hedgehog capable of running at supersonic speeds and curls into a ball when attacking his enemies. The film also stars Colleen O'Shaughnessey, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Jim Carrey, and Idris Elba.

In this film, Sonic has to fight off against Dr. Robotnik and his new ally, Knuckles the Echidna, played by Carrey and Elba respectively. In this fight, he is aided by his friend, Tails, an anthropomorphic yellow-orange fox with the ability to fly.

5. Making the Cut

This popular fashion competition returns to Prime Video for its third season on August 19. The fashion competition has Sara Rea, Sue Kinkead, Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn, and Jennifer Love as its executive producers, and is produced by Hello Sunshine and Amazon Studios.

This time, the hosts, Klum and Gunn, will be joined by judges Nicole Richie and Jeremy Scott, as well as guest judges such as pop superstar Chloe x Halle, A-List stylist Jason Bolden, and fashion TikToker and model Wisdom Kaye. This season will feature a group of 10 talented designers from around the world who will compete for $1 million, a mentorship with Amazon Fashion, and the opportunity to create an exclusive co-brand with Amazon Fashion by which they can launch their existing brands in the Amazon Fashion store.

