"Wrong call, Heidi": Fans slam AGT judges for giving the golden buzzer to the third singer this season

Season 17 of America's Got Talent (AGT) was back with another interesting episode on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 8 pm on NBC. The evening saw contestants put their best foot forward to impress the judges and the live audience to potentially move forward in the competition and win the coveted title and the million dollar prize money.

While some have a hard time impressing the audience, some manage to stun the judges to earn a spot on the live show by receiving a golden buzzer from one of the judges. Tuesday was 17-year-old singer Lily Meola's day as she impressed the judges with her performance and earned a golden buzzer from Heidi Klum.

However, fans were disappointed to have the golden buzzer go to a singer again. This season has already seen golden buzzers given out to two more singers, Madison Baez and Sara James, and one to musician Avery Dixon. One fan tweeted:

Jacob Elyachar @JacobElyachar I am going to be very BLUNT! Lily SHOULD NOT have received the Golden Buzzer! MPLUSPLUS should have received it. Wrong call, Heidi! #AGT I am going to be very BLUNT! Lily SHOULD NOT have received the Golden Buzzer! MPLUSPLUS should have received it. Wrong call, Heidi! #AGT

AGT fans call out judges for not giving golden buzzers to versatile acts

Fans slammed America's Got Talent (AGT) for giving the golden buzzer to yet another singer, Lily Meola. They were disappointed that it was given to singers after listening to a "sob story" rather than to versatile acts that serve the purpose of showcasing unique talent.

After her performance, the judges complimented Lily for her beautiful music and lyrics. In the end, AGT judge Heidi Klum got emotional and said:

"Sometimes you have someone on the stage and your hear their voice -- And everything about you, you just light up. I see a light around you, and I don't know..I immediately fell in love with you. And for this season, I was like, 'There's always a lot of singers on stage and I wanted to give someone else a shot..But I can't help it ,'cause I really really like you."

Heidi then proceeded to press the golden buzzer, adding one more singer to the list who will be going straight to the live show.

Check out to see what fans have to say about the same.

Mellie 💜 @Bellsallenlover Sometimes I get why people don’t care for singers on this show, but y’all need to remember it takes talent to be able to singer and it is a Talent show. Personally I would like for a comedian or an Acrobat act win the show, but I understand singers being on this show. #AGT Sometimes I get why people don’t care for singers on this show, but y’all need to remember it takes talent to be able to singer and it is a Talent show. Personally I would like for a comedian or an Acrobat act win the show, but I understand singers being on this show. #AGT

Also even Heidi acknowledged that there's too many singers who get the Golden buzzer. We knew that was coming.Also even Heidi acknowledged that there's too many singers who get the Golden buzzer. #AGT We knew that was coming.Also even Heidi acknowledged that there's too many singers who get the Golden buzzer. #AGT

Sob Story

Golden Buzzer #AGT SingerSob StoryGolden Buzzer Singer ✅ Sob Story ✅ Golden Buzzer ✅ #AGT

Alexander Cain @alexandercain @agttimepod @SimonCowell @syco @AGT Commenter Yea there are good singers but one argument is that there are other outlets for singers while other music acts have only shows like AGT or other talent competitions. Not that this becomes a real issue but it’s an argument. @agt #agt @AGTCommenter Yea there are good singers but one argument is that there are other outlets for singers while other music acts have only shows like AGT or other talent competitions. Not that this becomes a real issue but it’s an argument. @agt #agt @agttimepod @SimonCowell @syco

Wesley 🇺🇸 🏳️‍🌈 Massey @Saiwmass She’s a good singer, and it’s a good song, but neither blow me away. We have too many singers. The bar is too high. “Good” isn’t good enough. #AGT She’s a good singer, and it’s a good song, but neither blow me away. We have too many singers. The bar is too high. “Good” isn’t good enough. #AGT

While on stage, Lily revealed that she would be singing a self-composed song titled Daydream and that the meaning of the song had evolved over the past couple of years. She said:

"I wrote it at a time in my life when things were really beautiful. And I was essentially living my daydream. I had a major label record deal..I had butterflies I was hatching.. It was just--it was magical. It was just so beautiful. And I wanted other people to be able to feel that. And so that's where it originated."

However, she continued to reveal that her life then "flipped upside down." She added:

"My mom was diagnosed with cancer. And I became her full-time caretaker. I lost my record deal during that, but maybe I think it was a bit of a blessing, 'cause it gave me some extra time to really be there for her. But she passed away."

Although the AGT contestant was worried how she would get through the whole song without crying, she confessed that music was something that she and her mother really connected with and was the reason why she fell in love with music, and she wanted to make her mother proud.

The judges applauded Lily for her spirit and told her that her mother would be proud of her singing. Lily has now joined Avery Dixon, Madison Baez, Sara James and Mayyas to go straight to the live shows.

Season 17 of America's Got Talent (AGT) saw contestants bring more energy, passion and the will to win the competition with fan favorite celebrity judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel on the judging panel.

America's Got Talent (AGT) has been extremely popular amongst viewers, and this year, the competition has only amped up and lived up to its name of being one of the most popular reality talent shows on television. Fans of the show have loved the incoming talent this year and it is only going to get better from here on.

Tune in to a brand new episode of AGT on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 on NBC.

