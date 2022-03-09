How many kids does Heidi Klum have? All about her family as she stuns on cover of Harper's Bazaar

Heidi Klum, 48, and her 17-year-old daughter are individually gracing the April 2022 covers of Harper's Bazaar Germany.

Heidi's cover showcases her close-up shot as she is seen resting her head on a stone by what looks like a sea beach. The picture highlights her slicked-back hair, manicured nails, smoky eye makeup, nude lips, and a bright yellow garment.

Leni Klum's cover, on the other hand, featured the star kid pressing a hand against her cheek as she intensely stares at the camera with her stunning blue eyes stealing the entire spotlight.

Sharing the cover featuring Leni on her Instagram grid, Heidi, who usually keeps her children away from the public eye, wrote in German:

"LENI [red heart emoji]. You have the beautiful blue eyes from my mother."

Leni, posting the same picture alongside her mother's cover to her own Instagram profile, captioned it:

"Mom and I for @harpersbazaargermany [white heart emoji]"

A brief look at Heidi Klum's family

Heidi Klum has a family of six, including Tom Kaulitz (Images via Shutterstock and Rachel Murray)

Following the end of her five-year-long marriage to stylist Ric Pipino in 2002, Heidi Klum started dating billionaire Italian Formula 1 racing chief Flavio Briatore. In May 2004, Heidi gave birth to Flavio's daughter, Leni, shortly after the duo called it quits.

At Leni's birth, Heidi was dating British singer-songwriter Seal (born as Henry Olusegun Adeola Samuel), whom she married in 2005. In December 2009, Seal adopted Leni.

In December 2020, Leni made her modeling debut alongside her famous mother as the duo featured in Vogue Germany's January/February 2021 issue.

Sharing a photo of the cover to her Instagram profile, Heidi wrote in German:

"I’m so proud of you. And not because you chose this path. I know that no matter which way you go, it will be your own."

In September 2005, the supermodel and the singer welcomed their first child, Henry Günther Ademola Dashtu Samuel. In November 2006, Johan Riley Fyodor Taiwo Samuel, the couple's second son, was born.

Heidi Klum with Henry, Johan and Lou (Images via MEGA)

In October 2009, Heidi gave birth to Lou Sulola Samuel, the third and last child she biologically shares with Seal. Heidi separated from Seal in January 2012 and filed for divorce three months later. The divorce was finalized in October 2014.

The German-American model, a strict mother-of-four, then went on to date her bodyguard Martin Kirsten and art curator Vito Schnabel (for two and three years, respectively) from 2012 to 2017.

In May 2018, Heidi made her relationship with the German guitarist, songwriter, and composer Tom Kaulitz public. The couple, who tied the knot in February 2019, are reportedly going strong as the musician develops his bond with Heidi's children.

