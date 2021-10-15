Who's Leni Klum? All about Seal's adopted daughter as duo makes it to 'The Harder They Fall' premiere

Seal made an appearance with his daughter Leni Klum on the red carpet of the Los Angeles premiere of an upcoming Netflix film, The Harder They Fall, on October 13.

The event took place at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall and was attended by other celebrities like Jay-Z, Kelly Rowland, Winnie Harlow, and others.

Leni Klum was seen in a black colored Dolce & Gabbana dress with a layer of dark crystals, and Seal was captured in a black suit. The former also posted a picture alongside her father from the event on her Instagram story on October 14.

The father-daughter duo was last spotted together in 2008 during a family trip to The Grove in Los Angeles.

About Seal's daughter in brief

Born on May 4, 2004, as Helene Boshoven Samuel, she is a popular model, social media star, celebrity child, and the daughter of businessman, TV host, producer, and model Heidi Klum.

Leni Klum's mother has been a part of TV shows like Sex and the City, Desperate Housewives, and How I Met Your Mother. Flavio Briatore is her biological father and is the managing director of Renault's Formula One team.

Leni Klum arrives for her show, Leni Klum x About You, as part of About You Fashion Week (Image via Getty Images)

Leni belongs to the White Caucasian ethnicity. Her parents never got married, and they just dated for a few months. Her stepfather, Seal, was present when she was born.

Heidi Klum has previously mentioned that Briatore is not involved in Leni's life, and she considers singer and songwriter Seal her father.

Although Leni was approached with modeling projects when she was 12, Heidi Klum did not allow her since she wanted to maintain her privacy for some time. Leni Klum made her runway debut on August 29, 2021, and walked on the ramps in Venice and Italy for Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Moda show.

The 17-year-old has worked on several modeling projects and posed for magazines like Vogue and Glamour Germany. She has even appeared in advertisements, photoshoots, and modeling campaigns.

Her net worth is around $1 to $2 million. She is in a relationship with Aris Rachevsky, a hockey player, and posted a picture with him on Valentine's Day earlier this year.

