Who are Mayyas? AGT’s dance group bags the Golden Buzzer from Sofia Vergara in Episode 4

AGT (America's Got Talent) Season 17 returned for an all-new entertaining episode on Tuesday night. This week, Lebanese dance group Mayyas, was able to bag Sofia Vergara's Golden Buzzer following a hypnotic performance that aimed to share a message of women's empowerment.

Mayyas, which started out with 50 professional dancers, had debuted in Season 6 of Arab's Got Talent, and bagged the title that year. Following that, they also went on to become the first and only dance group from the Middle East to take part in Britain's Got Talent: The Champions.

The Arab dance group made their appearance on AGT with hopes of breaking the stereotypes that Arab women are surrounded by. During his confessional, their choreographer Nadim Cherfan shared that Lebenon is not considered a place where one can build a career out of dancing, adding that things there are more difficult for women.

Mayyas walked out onto the AGT (America's Got Talent) stage filled with confidence. When the judges asked them what they were going to do, they said that they were going to hypnotise them, which is exactly what they did.

How did AGT judges react to Mayyas' performance?

Apart from the resounding applause, Mayyas also received a standing ovation from all four judges. Sofia Vergara shared that it was the most beautiful and creative dance that she had ever seen.

Howie Mandel said,

"You know, you said you're going to hypnotise us and when we sat here and we watched the movement and the perfection, and the amount of time and effort that went into that we were hypnotised by what you did."

Simon Cowell shared that their performance would make a difference in many positive ways, before going on to add that it was arguably the best act they're likely to have ever seen in AGT.

Before the judges could deliver their verdict, Sofia shared that she would be honored to empower the group even more on their journey, and pressed her Golden Buzzer for the Lebanese dance crew.

With the Golden Buzzer, Mayyas has now directly advanced to the live shows in AGT. After going backstage, the girls shared that this was a life-changing experience for them.

Everything we know about dance crew Mayyas in AGT (America's Got Talent) Season 17, Episode 14

While this was their first time auditioning for America's Got Talent, it was by no means the group's first competition.

Mayyas first made their appearance as a dance group during Season 6 of Arab's Got Talent. In an interview with Arab News, their choreographer shared that he formed the group when he wanted to participate in the Arab version of the competition.

He added that the group initially consisted of around 50 professional dancers. During their debut performance, they had also received their first every Golden Buzzer from Najwa Karam, who was a judge on the show. Mayyas was in it to win it, and emerged victorious that season.

The group then headed over to participate in Britain's Got Talent: The Champions, where they were the first and only dance group from the Middle East to perform. Sadly, however, they didn't make it through and were eliminated early on in the competition.

Undeterred by that, Mayyas has now made their way to AGT (America's Got Talent) in hopes of making it to the finish line once again. Viewers will get to see them perform next during the Live Shows.

AGT (America's Got Talent) airs every Tuesday night at 8 pm ET on NBC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

