"That is amazing": Fans laud Ethan Jan, the Rubik's Cube genius who impressed judges in America's Got Talent Episode 4

America's Got Talent Season 17 returned for its fourth round of auditions on Tuesday night. The episode kicked off with a performance by Ethan Jan, a Rubik's Cube genius. The 17-year-old underplayed his talent as he entered the stage, but by the end of his performance, he had the judges shocked and impressed.

For many, it's still a struggle to solve the Rubik's Cube, but AGT contestant Ethan took it to a whole other level by solving it in four different ways. Prior to his act, during his confessional, Ethan revealed that he was nervous. When Howie asked him what he wanted to become in the future, the junior high school student shared that he wasn't sure about the profession he was going to choose.

Ethan amazed viewers by first solving the Rubik's Cube behind his back. He then solved three cubes while juggling them. However, the most unique way he solved it was while riding a unicycle and juggling the cubes. His spectacular performance had the judges floored.

After his performance, Howie Mandel shared that he didn't believe that the America's Got Talent contestant was human. Simon Cowell added that he was a genius. Sofia Vergara shared:

"That was so surprising. Because I thought when I met you that you were not very excited for what you were going to do."

The America's Got Talent contestant shared that he was very excited, but he was nervous at the same time and wasn't sure how to act. Sofia added that he transformed in front of them and that it was amazing. She added that it was flawless as well. Simon shared that Ethan's performance displayed a high level of showmanship.

Heidi Klum shared:

"Someone doing a Rubik's Cube, it doesn't, in theory, sound super exciting. But that was so incredible. I don't think that there's a human inside of you. You're probably a robot, or I don't know. It was incredible."

Judge Howie shared that what Ethan did was nothing short of amazing and that he loved how Ethan underplayed it at first. Ethan received the thumbs up from all four judges and moved on to the next round on America's Got Talent.

Fans praise Ethan for his unique way of solving the Rubik's Cube in America's Got Talent Episode 4 Season 17

Fans who watched the episode took to social media to share how impressed they were with the contestant's performance. Some added that they were even more impressed with him riding the unicycle and solving the Rubik's Cube.

Here's what you should know about Ethan Jan, the Rubik's Cube master in America's Got Talent Season 17, Episode 4

Ethan might be a high school student, but he already holds a Guinness World Record for solving the Rubik's Cube in 8.91 seconds. He broke the record by solving it while hanging upside down in 2021.

Hailing from Redlands, California, Ethan began solving the Rubik's Cube when he was in the fourth grade. Ethan also appeared on the first season of Game of Talent. The young genius will definitely have more tricks up his sleeve, and viewers can't wait to see what he brings to the stage the next time he performs.

America's Got Talent airs every Tuesday night at 8.00 pm ET only on NBC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

