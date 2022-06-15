Who is AGT contestant Sara James? Musician received Simon Cowell's golden buzzer 

Singer Sara James auditioned for Season 17 of America's Got Talent (AGT) and stunned the judges and live audience with her musicality, rightfully earning Simon Cowell's golden buzzer. She was among the many contestants who put their best foot forward to move forward in the competition after receiving approval from the judges.

America's Got Talent (AGT) was renewed for its 17th year and has been extremely popular among viewers who have religiously followed the show. Over the years, many contestants who have made their debut on stage have become well-known superstars worldwide, with their own shows and a huge fanbase. This year, the participants held up a lot of inspiration from the past to create their own mark.

Fan-favorite celebrity judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and Heidi Klum are back this season on the judges' panel to enthrall viewers with their fun and quirky personalities.

AGT contestant Sara James is not new to reality shows

AGT contestant and singer Sara James is no stranger to reality shows. The artist competed in Season 4 of the Polish version of The Voice Kids and won the season. She was also crowned the runner-up of Junior Eurovision 2021. The star came with considerable experience and floored the judges and the live audience to earn Simon Cowell's golden buzzer this season.

Hailing from the small town of Ośnie Lubuskie, Poland, with just around 3000 people, Sara was always musically inclined. As per her Junior Eurovision bio, she came from a musical family and began playing piano at six. She was deemed as the perfect representative for Poland as she competed in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest and just missed out on the first place to Maléna from Armenia.

The AGT contestant became a popular household name after winning The Voice Kids and has amassed over 240K followers on Instagram. The star also recently released a music video with over 12K views. The artist looks up to many female artists, including Rihanna and Beyonce. In an Instagram video, she said:

“I look up to so many female artists like Beyonce, Rihanna, Whitney Houston.And I also make sure to support and empower women in my private life as well. [Women] often don’t get enough credit for our achievements, and this definitely needs to change.”

In an interview with Spotify, when Sara was asked about her passion for music, she said:

"My art is a reflection of my everyday life, of my feelings, experiences, things that are on my heart, on my mind."

For her audition on AGT, the 13-year-old singer performed Billie Eilish's Lovely and stunned the audience. Before her performance, she revealed that she learned singing from watching YouTube videos. The artist came to America to make her dreams come true.

After the audition, Simon Cowell dwelled on a "good feeling" about her and ended up making her dreams come true by pressing the golden buzzer. Sara joins saxophonist Avery Dixon and musical prodigy Madison Baez to join the live show.

Check out what fans had to say about her performance.

VSW @ChampionMyzter @AGT @SimonCowell That was a beautiful performance. & I'm happy that Sara got the Golden Buzzer. She deserves it. 100%. I'm happy for her. #AGT @AGT @SimonCowell That was a beautiful performance. & I'm happy that Sara got the Golden Buzzer. She deserves it. 100%. I'm happy for her. #AGT

Episode 3 saw some incredible talent, including ventriloquist Jack Williams, NFL Players Choir, comedian Hayden Kristal and many more. The show also saw a special appearance by AGT: Extreme judge Nikki and twin sister Bri Bella, who pranked Simon Cowell and other judges.

Tune in to AGT next week on Tuesday, June 22, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on NBC.

