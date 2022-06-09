Watch: Billie Eilish refers to Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial in new unreleased song

Billie Eilish referred to Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against Amber Heard in an unreleased song while performing on her UK tour. She is currently in the UK touring for her second album, Happier Than Ever.

Eilish performed at Manchester’s AO Arena on June 7 and debuted a new song titled TV. It is a slow and melancholy number, and the lyrics allude to the already-infamous Depp vs. Heard trial that ended recently.

Billie Eilish alludes to Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial

Eilish was sitting on a stool for her performance, accompanied by her brother and collaborator Finneas who was playing acoustic guitar. She introduced the track and said:

“We haven’t played a new song live before it’s out since 2017 or 2018. This is one we just wrote, and we just wanted to play for you.”

alex / 42 @jdeppfxnn billie eilish refers to johnny depp's trial in her new unreleased song.



“the internet’s gone wild watching movie stars on trial, while they’re overturning roe v wade” billie eilish refers to johnny depp's trial in her new unreleased song.“the internet’s gone wild watching movie stars on trial, while they’re overturning roe v wade” https://t.co/5vWsj4PJ76

She sang:

“What’s the point of anything / All of my friends are missing again / That’s what happens when you fall in love.”

Billie presumably referred to her recent breakup with Matthew Tyler Vorce, and then went on to allude to the trial that took social media by storm:

“The internet’s gone wild watching movie stars on trial / While they’re overturning Roe v. Wade.”

The lyrics are quite hard-hitting as she talks about people being obsessed with watching two celebrities embroiled in a legal struggle while other monumental changes are taking place that can impact society for years to come.

Billie Eilish will next be seen in other cities in the United Kingdom like London, Birmingham, and Glasgow as part of her tour.

Johnny Depp’s life after emerging victorious

The jury announced the verdict in favor of Johnny Depp last week (Image via Steve Helber/Getty Images)

Johnny Depp was favored in the defamation trial against Amber Heard and awarded $10.35 million in damages. Depp had sued Heard for calling herself a survivor of domestic violence in an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018. The Aquaman star had countersued Depp, and the jury also provided her $2 million in compensatory damages.

Johnny Depp issued a statement after winning the case saying that he had his life back, since:

“False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me.”

He said that the jury had given him his life back after six years. He added that his decision to pursue the case knowing the difficulty of the legal hurdles was made only after considerable thought.

Johnny Depp was not seen on the day of the verdict since he was scheduled to perform with Jeff Beck in England. Following his victory, he spent $60,000 at an Indian restaurant in Birmingham, which he visited with Beck and the touring crew.

Depp and Beck performed at Sheffield City Hall on May 29, 2022, and at London’s Royal Albert Hall the following day. The Pirates of the Caribbean star also joined TikTok and posted an emotional message of gratitude for his fans.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far