Where did Amber Heard stay during Johnny Depp defamation trial? Reports say actress rented $22K per month luxury pad in Virginia

American actress Amber Heard used to reside in a luxury property costing $22,000 per month during her heated court trial with her estranged ex-husband Johnny Depp.

As per TMZ, the 36-year-old actress lived in a 13,000-square-foot mansion based 25 minutes away from Fairfax, Virginia, where her 6-week high-profile defamation case took place. The property also consists of a tennis court, a fitness room, a home theater, and a spa.

As per the records obtained by the outlet, the property does not include her name officially on the documents but they do list that the house was rented on May 4 for $22,500 per month.

Witnesses informed the publication that aside from the Aquaman actress, her mother, sister Whitney Henriquez, and daughter Oonagh Paige were seen on the property as well.

Johnny Depp was staying at the five-star hotel Ritz-Carlton, based 15-minutes away from the Fairfax County Courthouse. Post their final testimonies on May 27, it was reported that Depp, along with his team of lawyers, were staying at the luxury hotel.

According to Fox News Digital, Depp ate at The Palm, a local fine-dining franchise that was on a short walk from the hotel. The now-won party used to dine later in the evening, when the rush had settled down, which would give them privacy.

Amber Heard is in a financial debt post her trial verdict

After the trial verdict was announced on June 1, the jurors awarded Depp $15 million ($10 million compensatory charges and $5 million punitive charges), which was ultimately reduced to $10.35 million, due to the Virginia court's rule of $350,000 being the maximum punitive amount.

TODAY @TODAYshow EXCLUSIVE: @SavannahGuthrie talks to Amber Heard’s attorney, Elaine Charlson Bredhoft, following Johnny Depp's legal win. EXCLUSIVE: @SavannahGuthrie talks to Amber Heard’s attorney, Elaine Charlson Bredhoft, following Johnny Depp's legal win. https://t.co/i1EOlz1NcU

On June 2, Amber Heard's lawyer Elaine Bredehoft told NBC Today show host Savannah Guthrie that the actress would not be able to pay the damages to Depp, while adding that she would appeal the jury's verdict.

However, during the testimony, Depp's business manager and accountant Edward White revealed the costs surrounding the duo's divorce. According to Newsweek, White stated that Heard first demanded a divorce settlement of $4 million, but this amount was then upped to roughly $14 million. He stated that Heard received around $6.8 million in direct payments in 2017 and 2018.

Depp said he paid Heard all of her money on time.

Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard over an op-ed article that she wrote in The Washington Post in 2018. In the piece, titled I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture's wrath. That has to change, she claimed to have been a victim of domestic violence.

Although she did not name Depp directly, his lawyers stated that the article insinuated that it was about the actor. They asked for "not less than $50 million" compensation for tarnishing Depp's image and professional career.

Amber Heard countersued for $100 million stating that Depp's lawyer's claims about her accusations being false had affected her professionally.

