Johnny Depp at the Ritz Carlton: Actor reportedly put up trial witnesses and legal team in same 5-star property as him

American actor Johnny Depp has been recuperating at Virginia's Ritz-Carlton during his ongoing defamation trial against estranged wife Amber Heard.

According to Radar, Camille Vasquez and the other members of Depp's strong legal team have penthouses at the Ritz, which double up as "war rooms" and were crammed with paperwork and candy.

The star also paid for his witnesses' flights and hotel accommodation in Virginia, the publication reported.

As per Fox News Digital, the jurors were given the high-profile case on May 27, and returned to deliberations after breaking for the long weekend due to Memorial Day.

A suite at the hotel. (Image via Ritz Carlton)

According to reports, The Pirates of the Caribbean actor has a suite at the hotel, which is about 15 minutes away from the Fairfax County Courthouse, and eats at The Palm, a fine-dining restaurant, roughly 100 yards from the hotel's main entrance.

Chicken and wine for Johnny Depp and his team

MadDepphead @maddepphead

Thank you Benjamin Chew

Thank you Camille Vasquez

Thank you Wayne Dennison

Thank you, Johnny's lawyers

Thank you, Johnny's witnesses



THANK YOU TEAM DEPP



#JusticeForJohnnyDepp Thank you Johnny DeppThank you Benjamin ChewThank you Camille VasquezThank you Wayne DennisonThank you, Johnny's lawyersThank you, Johnny's witnessesTHANK YOU TEAM DEPP Thank you Johnny DeppThank you Benjamin ChewThank you Camille VasquezThank you Wayne DennisonThank you, Johnny's lawyers Thank you, Johnny's witnesses THANK YOU TEAM DEPP ❤️#JusticeForJohnnyDepp https://t.co/rBHn43mR1L

At The Palm, Depp has routinely dined with his bodyguards, attorneys, and other handlers in a private area off the bar, with a curtain and a separate exit.

According to an insider, the legendary actor and his team often spend $1,000 per night on premium wines and have made the $35 chicken Parmigiana entrée their go-to food.

Fox News Digital reports that Johnny Depp usually leaves his room after the crowd at the eatery has left.

The restaurant, which has caricatures of its famous patrons on its walls, only recently added Depp's image adjacent to that of fellow actor Nicolas Cage, as well as wrestler Ric Flair and boxer Mike Tyson.

newsworldpress.com @newsworldpress Johnny Depp is staying at Ritz, dining on chicken parm during bombshell defamation trial - Newsworldpress @ is.gd/nKBCbC Johnny Depp is staying at Ritz, dining on chicken parm during bombshell defamation trial - Newsworldpress @ is.gd/nKBCbC https://t.co/h8LBUtgDgR

A client must spend a minimum of $15,000 to secure a space on the wall.

Johnny Depp signed the self-portrait, which has a small moustache, a goatee, and scruffy hair.

A visitor told Fox News Digital that the establishment already had a Pirates of the Caribbean banner over an entrance near Depp's hidden dining area, which had been there for years.

On the other hand, Amber Heard is lying low at her Yucca Valley home. According to Dirt, the actress has a three-bedroom, three-bathroom home in the Mojave Desert town of Yucca Valley, 120 miles from Los Angeles, that she acquired for $1 million in 2019.

Femme @FemCondition Aside from anger, the only genuine emotion Amber Heard showed in court was this agony when Johnny Depp's texts saying he was done with her, had no love left for her, wasn't afraid of her and was going to fight back were read. Aside from anger, the only genuine emotion Amber Heard showed in court was this agony when Johnny Depp's texts saying he was done with her, had no love left for her, wasn't afraid of her and was going to fight back were read. https://t.co/RM5J4SwMTE

Many people were surprised when Depp flew to Europe over the weekend to perform with guitarist Jeff Beck at the Royal Albert Hall in London. It's unknown if the actor will return for the verdict.

Johnny Depp is suing his ex-wife for $50 million in retaliation for an op-ed she published in the Washington Post claiming domestic violence. According to Depp, the article wrecked his reputation and career.

Heard is countersuing for $100 million, claiming that through his attorney, Adam Waldman, Depp defamed her by calling her assault accusations fake.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far