How many children does Nicolas Cage have? Actor reveals he is expecting a baby girl with Riko Shibata

Nicolas Cage and his wife Riko Shibata are expecting their first child together. While appearing on Kelly Clarkson’s talk show recently, the Ghost Rider star revealed the baby’s gender. Cage said that he is all set to become the father of a girl and proudly announced,

“I’m gonna announce some big news for everybody – I’m gonna have a little girl.”

Cage also revealed the name chosen by him and Shibata. Cage stated that his daughter’s name has a connection to his favorite song, The Beatles’ Across the Universe from their 1970 album, Let It Be, and his father’s name, August Coppola. He said that his daughter’s name would be Lennon Auggie.

Nicholas Cage shares two children from his earlier marriages

Nicolas Cage first dated actress Christina Fulton in 1988 and had a son, Weston Coppola Cage. They later separated and Cage married actress Patricia Arquette in 1995.

Cage and Arquette got divorced in 2001. The 58-year-old then tied the knot with singer and songwriter Lisa Marie Presley in August 2002, but they got divorced in November of the same year.

Nicolas Cage is currently the father of two children from his previous relationships (Image via RB/Getty Images)

The National Treasure actor married Alice Kim in July 2004 and welcomed a son, Kal-El in October 2005. The pair divorced in 2016.

Nicolas married Erika Kolke in March 2019, but the couple divorced in June the same year. Cage then tied the knot with Riko Shibata in February 2021 and is now expecting his third child.

1) Weston Coppola Cage

Weston is the first son of Nicolas Cage. He is a musician who has been involved in two black metal bands and describes himself as a martial artist and spiritualist in his Instagram bio.

Weston has also tried his luck in Hollywood and appeared in his father’s film, Lord of War as a helicopter mechanic. He will also appear in the MMA fighter flick, Mojave Diamonds, scheduled for release in 2023.

2) Kal-El Coppola Cage

Born to Nicolas and Alice Kim, he was named after Superman’s birth name. Although the teen has stayed away from the limelight, he has followed his father’s footsteps and provided the voice of a young Bruce Wayne in the 2018 family action flick, Teen Titans Go! To The Movies.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan