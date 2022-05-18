"Without struggle, there is no progress" - Mike Tyson inspires in latest tweet

Mike Tyson recently took to Twitter to share a motivational message. Arguably one of the greatest boxers that has ever walked the planet. 'Iron' was known for his ferocious and intimidating fighting style as well as his controversial behavior inside and outside the ring.

Although Tyson has dealt with a number of trying circumstances in his life, he has always been an outstanding fighter and his thoughts in life are admired and are sought by those who may be striving for success.

Now a retired boxing legend, Tyson has since utilized his influence to serve as an inspiration to many people, not just fighters.

In his latest Twitter post, the boxing icon shared a short but inspirational message with his followers.

“Without struggle there is no progress.”

Check out the tweet below:

"Without struggle there is no progress."

Tyson is indeed no stranger to facing struggles and adversities in life. He has figured in a number of controversial incidents outside the ring but has managed to remain relevant and largely successful.

The 55-year-old is now happily retired from boxing, although he most recently returned to action against fellow boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. in November 2020 in an exhibition match.

Mike Tyson’s flourishing business

Since calling it quits from boxing, Mike Tyson has ventured into new avenues of work including cannabis production, podcasting, and acting.

Launched in October 2021, Tyson’s cannabis business is currently in 18 states in the US and now across the northern border in Canada.

In a recent Instagram post, the 54-year-old Tyson shared what his CEO told him on how to run a business.

"You gotta be the same guy in the ring in business."

Watch Tyson’s full video below:

The company, Tyson 2.0, offers a wide variety of cannabis flowers, edibles, pre-rolls, and more. Also on its product list are edible ear-shaped weed gummies, inspired by the controversial ear bite from Tyson on his former rival Evander Holyfield, the only four-time heavyweight world champion. The company called the ear-shaped edibles "Mike Bites".

Tyson's business success has caught the attention of many, including former WWE superstar Ric Flair, who recently announced that he will be partnering with the former heavyweight champion in a business venture.

