"I've been there"- Mike Tyson and Russ discuss how drugs and sexual urges affect life

Mike Tyson and 'What They Want' singer Russ sat down to talk about the rapper's rise to fame. Russ, whose real name is Russell James Vitale, a rapper from Atlanta, Georgia, rose to fame this year after a number of his songs went viral.

In the latest episode of Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, the rapper spoke about a time in his life when he lost his discipline because of alcohol.

'The Baddest Man on the Planet' chimed in during the conversation and spoke about how these vices can negatively affect a person's life:

"It all comes together, they all suck off each other. The liquor, the sex, the guilt, the cocaine. The bad elements, it all comes together. I got a girl, I got a woman, I f***ed all the time, ahh f**k why did I do that? After it's over and the girl went her way, 'aw man gimme this drink, ahh f**k let me hit that line, I've been there."

Tyson has had his share of experiences with drugs and alcohol. His otherwise stellar boxing career was plagued with out-of-the-ring incidents, many of which were occurred under the influence. Ever since turning his life around, 'Iron' Mike has become a different man.

Watch the interview below:

Mike Tyson talks about how he raised his Tigers

Mike Tyson previously owned three tigers named Boris, Storm, and Kenya. The tigers lived with him in his home. In a recent episode of Club Random with Bill Maher, 'The Baddest Man on the Planet' spoke about how he raised his Tigers and what their behavior was like:

"They weren't kept in captivity. They slept in my bed with me, what are you talking about? I got five hundred pounds in the bed with me man, what are you telling about I got them in cages. Have you ever smelled a tiger fart?"

Tyson spoke about how the tiger's fart would smell so bad that it would wake him up and he would have to open the windows and breathe fresh air. Tyson had to give his Tigers away following an incident involving another person.

Watch the video:

Edited by Akshay Saraswat