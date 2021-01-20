Where does Mike Tyson live and how much does his house cost?

Mike Tyson lives in a Mediterranean-style mansion in the Seven Hills gated golf-course community in the Henderson suburbs of Las Vegas, Nevada. The legendary boxer paid a sum of $2.5 million for the house when he purchased it in 2016.

Grandeur personified, the two-story mansion that Mike Tyson shares with his wife Lakiha Spicer, opens in a double-height foyer with marble flooring. A wrought iron staircase leads to the second floor, where there are six bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms, the half being a step-in tub in the master suite. The suite also features a fireplace and a private balcony.

Common areas of the house include a spacious living room, a center-island kitchen with wet bar and wine closet, a family room with a wine cellar, an office, a dining hall with window walls, and a great room with a bar.

Outdoors, there is an extended swimming pool resembling a lagoon, a spa, a barbecue setting, fountain area with fireplace, and lush gardens all around.

The deal of the house was brokered by Kenneth Lowman of Luxury Homes of Las Vegas. He represented both sides of the deal. Lowman told Las Vegas Review Journal after the deal was done that Mike Tyson was delighted about the new house.

"They recognized it was a good opportunity and smartly jumped on it. Mike Tyson was very happy with the purchase."

Mike Tyson and his residences over the years

Mike Tyson has changed residences several times, especially when his boxing career was at peak. He started at a modest Brooklyn apartment and ended up in a five-bedroom mansion in Ohio which had Jacuzzi, basketball courts, and tiger cages for his pet.

After that, Mike Tyson was forced to sell the house in 1999 for approximately $1.1 million.

The Ohio mansion has now been converted into a church, but the basketball court remains as it was with Mike Tyson's name etched onto the front gate.

After this, Mike Tyson lived in a massive 21-bedroom mansion in Connecticut, which he was forced to sell once again after going bankrupt in 2003. Rapper 50 Cent purchased the house for $4.5 million.

Post a brief stay at a Maryland residence from 1995 to 2000, Mike Tyson moved to Seven Hills, Las Vegas, but in a different property than the one he lives in now. That house was famously used by Hollywood movie director Todd Phillips for his Hangover movies starring Bradley Cooper.