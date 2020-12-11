Mike Tyson's abandoned mansion turned into a church: What really happened

Mike Tyson is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in professional sport. The Heavyweight, notorious for his knockout ability and peek-a-boo style, transcended sports into mainstream culture.

The former undisputed heavyweight champion was the youngest boxer to win the Heavyweight title at 20 years, 4 months, and 22 days old. Such success at a young age came with a lot of fame and attention.

Mike Tyson was known for his confident personality and having a taste for the extravagant. The boxer, infamously, had a pet tiger who once attacked a trespasser. On his love for exotic animals, Tyson said:

"Horses and stuff, and my dad raised tigers and lions, too. If you got one of those that would be cooler than a Ferrari. I said: 'Why don't you order me a couple, I'll be getting out in a couple of months. I was in prison. And so when I got out, came home, I had two cubs."

How much did Mike Tyson sell his house for?

Tyson had his pet tigers while living in a multi-million dollar mansion, which he had to sell during a low point in his life. The boxer was at the edge of bankruptcy and was forced to sell the wonderful house.

It has since been turned into a church and was reportedly sold for $750,000 - around half of what Tyson sold it for back in 1999. Reports suggest that the house contained 'five bedrooms, a full-size pool, and a jacuzzi beside its tiger cages and basketball court'.

Mike Tyson recently made his return to boxing at the age of 54 against Roy Jones Jr. His name alone was enough for it enter the top 10 pay-per-view sales in history, showcasing his appeal, despite the fight taking place 15 years after his retirement.

Mike Tyson’s return to the boxing ring has generated more than $80 million in pay-per-view revenue, based on the latest figures. https://t.co/hglBQBpp9B — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) December 8, 2020

After the fight, Mike Tyson was emotional after 15 years away from the sport. Pledging another return to the ring, he said:

"I’m used to doing it for three minutes. Sometimes, that two minutes felt like three minutes. I’m happy I got this under my belt to keep doing this and go further. This is bigger than fighting and winning the championship. We’re humanitarians and we’re helping people. "