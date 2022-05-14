Details on Ric Flair's possible opponents for rumored return match after 11 years - Reports

An update on WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair's possible return match has now emerged, via Dave Meltzer of WOR.

Meltzer recently reported that the two-time WWE Hall of Famer is all set to make a return to the ring after 11 years. Flair was spotted training in the ring with Jay Lethal.

Meltzer has provided a crucial update on the return match and talked about possible opponents for Flair. As per Meltzer, The Nature Boy will quite possibly wrestle in a Six-Man Tag Team match. Rumor is, that Flair will team up with AEW's FTR, and the trio will face The Rock 'n' Roll Express & an unknown wrestler. Check out Dave's full comments below:

"He is planning to wrestle again, yes. I don’t know more details. He told me it was a secret but the rumor has it [that it’s] Ric Flair and FTR against The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express and somebody. A match that he is training for [but] not right away. I guess it will get announced when it gets announced if it happens. Something like this could fall through, he could get hurt in training,” noted Meltzer. [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]

Ric Flair is considered the greatest of all time by many fans

When pro-wrestling fans discuss the best wrestlers in the history of the business, Ric Flair's name comes up at the top. He has done it all in the squared circle and is one of the most decorated stars in wrestling. WWE has honored Flair with a Hall of Fame ring on two occasions for his contributions to the business.

Flair last wrestled on the September 12, 2011 edition of TNA Impact Wrestling, in a losing effort against fellow WWE Hall of Famer Sting. Meltzer seemed upset about rumors of Flair's return and cited Flair's health issues as reasons for his concern. Flair's long-time fans may be aware that he has been good friends with Meltzer for more than 30 years at this point. There's no update yet in regards to where this rumored match will take place.

What are your thoughts on Flair possibly coming back from retirement for one more match?

