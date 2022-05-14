Ric Flair possibly preparing for an in-ring return soon

As per the latest reports, Ric Flair might be on his way out of retirement.

The Nature Boy first made his appearance for WWE in 1991. Before losing his 'retirement' match against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24 in 2008, he left with a stunning 16 world championships. Flair is also a two-time Hall of Famer.

Despite halting in-ring action in WWE, the legend turned his attention elsewhere by wrestling at TNA (now IMPACT) and ROH, even participating in the Hulkamania Tour in 2009. He last wrestled in 2011 against Sting while in IMPACT.

Latest reports now state that The Nature Boy is preparing for a possible in-ring return. As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, the stories regarding his return are accurate, and he is training to wrestle again.

What has Ric Flair been up to since leaving WWE?

Before his release, The Nature Boy was involved in a storyline with Lacey Evans and Charlotte Flair. Since departing WWE, Flair appeared on AAA’s Triplemania XXIX event and NWA’s 73rd Anniversary last year. These appearances were mostly in ringside roles.

Although there was no possible indication of an in-ring return for the 16-time world champion, rumors of him returning were sparked after he posted videos of him training.

In the video, he can be seen taking bumps and performing moves alongside AEW star Jay Lethal.

"Like I Said- It's All About The Fundamentals. If You Can't Punch, You Can't Kick, You Can't Work! WOOOOO! @TheJayLethal," he wrote on Twitter.

It remains to be seen whether any of the rumors of his return will come to fruition. The 73-year-old could possibly have one more match up his sleeve, but it will be interesting to see where he makes his comeback.

Where do you think Ric Flair will make his comeback? Let us know in the comments section below.

