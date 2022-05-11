Watch: 73-year-old WWE legend trains with Jay Lethal ahead of potential in-ring return

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has posted an update on his training with AEW star Jay Lethal.

Flair's career in WWE came to an end after he failed to win a retirement match against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24. But the last match of his illustrious career was against Sting on the 12th September 2011 episode of TNA Impact. The 16-time world champion ultimately ended up on the losing side after tapping out to the Scorpion Death Lock.

Last month, Flair posted a video of himself training with former ROH World Champion Jay Lethal. In continuation to his previous video, the former WCW Champion released a second one where he was spotted practicing some serious moves with Lethal. He also pulled off his infamous eye poke during the training video.

You can watch the video below:

In 2021, the 73-year-old stated that he would be ready to die in a match against AEW's Sammy Guevara. Looking at his progress, it might be hard to rule him out of a possible return to action.

WWE legend Ric Flair picks his dream four-man faction

The Nature Boy has picked three superstars who would fit perfectly along with him in the The Four Horsemen if the faction existed today.

The famous stable that operated between 1985-1999 in Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling and World Championship Wrestling, originally consisted of Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, Ole Anderson, and Tully Blanchard. Speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, the former Evolution member picked Roman Reigns, Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes as the replacements for the other three stars.

“Ric, Roman, Randy, and I’m trying to think of one that fits in that group perfectly,” Flair said. “You wanna know something? Cody Rhodes. There’s the answer. I had to think for a second. That would have been great.” - said the former WWE star.

Do you want Ric Flair to return for a match? If yes, who should it be against? Sound off below!

