What is Jannick Magic's real name? All about magician who stuns in America’s Got Talent preview video

Judges and the audience were left surprised by Jannick Magic's audition in America’s Got Talent (AGT). Jannick Magic, whose real name is Jannick Holste, left everyone stunned by the end of his act with his surprise magic cum dance audition.

The new episode of America’s Got Talent season 17 featuring Jannick Holste's act will air on June 21, 2022, Tuesday on NBC at 8 pm ET/PT. The “Dancer - Coach – Magic” Jannick Holste is one of the many aspiring contestants who are competing to win the ultimate $1 million prize on the show.

All about America’s Got Talent magician Jannick Holste

The 17th season of America’s Got Talent will feature a new set of aspiring performers competing to win a $1 million prize at the end of the season. One such contestant who will appear in the new episode on Tuesday is dancer/magician Jannick Holste, who left everyone stunned with his surprise act.

In the preview clip of the show, the 19-years-old Holste from Germany enters the stage with a silver sequin blazer and a broad smile and explains that he has flown all the way from Germany to fulfill his “biggest dream” of winning America’s Got Talent and “to go around the world and on tour with Heidi!” whom he loves deeply.

The dance teacher, and also a math student, left the stage for his performance, but the judges were left surprised when they saw magic props being set up on stage, wondering if “it is magic or dance?”

Holste then delivered an entertaining audition – dance with magic- on Chai Tea With Heidi. He started with some quirky moves and quickly started using his illusion tricks to make backup dances appear out of boxes, curtains, and more, leaving the judges and the audience stunned.

This isn’t the first act that’s incorporated magic with other talent in the new season on America’s Got Talent. Contestant Mervant Vera incorporated magic with rap music in episode one of the show. Her performance also enthralled the audience along with the judges.

Does Jannick Holste make it to the next round?

At the end of his performance, Holste received a standing ovation from everyone. Judge Simon Cowell said:

“My God Jannick, we weren’t expecting that.”

Fan-favorite comedian Howie Mandel added:

"You are the ultimate in a surprise."

Acclaimed actress and international superstar Sofia Vergara was also highly impressed by Holste’s act and said:

“I can’t remember another magician that presented magic with dance! It was very unexpected.”

Holste got four yeses, including a yes from Cowell who found his act "fantastically good and fantastically bad at the same time.”

Holste will now move to the next round on America’s Got Talent . This is not the first time Holste has appeared in a television competition. He previously appeared as a semifinalist on Das Supertalent (Germany’s version of America’s Got Talent) in 2021, where he performed a similar trick but with different music in the background, far less dance, and more magic.

Tune in on Tuesday to watch Holste along with other contestants auditioning for the competition on NBC. Viewers can also stream the show the next day on NBC.com, the NBC app, Peacock, and Hulu.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far