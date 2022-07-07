Fans buzz with excitement as Prime Video drops new teaser for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Amazon Prime Video's highly anticipated The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set to premiere on the streaming platform on September 2, 2022.

Prime Video released a teaser trailer in February this year, offering a look into the series' gorgeously crafted world full of fascinating characters. Now, the OTT giant has dropped yet another sneak peek, further increasing anticipation among fans.

Several fans took to Twitter to talk about the latest sneak peek of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Many have started speculating about the show's storyline and character arcs.

Here's a look at some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Jimmy Quirk @josh_quirky

#RingsOfPower #LordOfTheRings #LOTRROP That New Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power Teaser looks awesome but does NOT look like Lord of the Rings. That New Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power Teaser looks awesome but does NOT look like Lord of the Rings.#RingsOfPower #LordOfTheRings #LOTRROP https://t.co/s7JRWuYfmG

Lewis🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @Dredgen__Ren

#RingsOfPower

#LordOfTheRings There's such a strong focus on the meteor, but I'm really not sure whether it's Sauron or not. There's such a strong focus on the meteor, but I'm really not sure whether it's Sauron or not.#RingsOfPower #LordOfTheRings https://t.co/fucoRt1IW5

Fans are clearly excited about the show after the release of the teaser. Many shared stills from the series, admiring the beauty of the shots, while others speculated on the storyline and character arc.

Amazon Prime Video dropped the sneak peek in quite a unique way. The streaming giant first shared a 15-second clip on YouTube, with a full link to the sneak peek available exclusively for Prime Members.

The teaser trailer is almost a minute long and features exciting events set to unfold this season. It has a tense vibe overall and is replete with stunning visuals that set the tone of the series.

In the end, the sneak peek revealed that a new teaser for the series will be released on July 14, 2022.

A closer look at The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power plot and cast

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power goes back more than thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit.

The official synopsis of the series on Amazon Prime Video reads:

''Beginning in a time of relative peace, we follow an ensemble cast of characters as they confront the re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.''

Filming for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power began in February 2020 and went on till August 2021, with frequent breaks in between due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although the show is not a continuation of the film series, the overall tone and visual aesthetics are strikingly similar to the franchise, and fans can expect an equally rewarding experience.

The series stars Robert Aramayo as Elrond and Owain Arthur as Durin IV in pivotal roles, among others. It also stars a stunning supporting cast, including:

Maxim Baldry as Isildur

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel

Nazanin Boniadi as Bronwyn

Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir

Charles Edwards as Celebrimbor

The show is helmed by J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay and is expected to be released on Amazon Prime Video on September 2, 2022.

