What time will Samaritan air on Prime Video? Release date, plot, and more details about Sylvester Stallone's superhero film

Amazon Prime Video's upcoming superhero film, Samaritan, starring Sylvester Stallone in the lead role, is all set to arrive on the platform on August 26, 2022.

The film tells the story of a young boy who begins to wonder if his neighbor is actually a superhero believed to have died more than two decades back.

Apart from Sylvester Stallone, the film also features Javon ''Wanna'' Walton and Martin Starr in major roles. With that said, keep reading to find out the release time of Samaritan on Amazon Prime Video, the plot of the film, and more details.

Samaritan release time on Prime Video, trailer, what to expect, and more details

Samaritan is expected to hit Amazon Prime Video on Friday, August 26, 2022, at 12:00 AM GMT. The streaming giant released the official trailer for the film on July 27, 2022, offering a peek into the movie's gorgeously crafted world full of surprising twists and turns. Sylvester Stallone looks in form in the lead role. His character witnesses crimes in the city and decides to protect the place he loves.

Samaritan promises to be an out-and-out entertaining action flick that fans of the legendary actor will love. Superhero and action movie lovers will have an absolute blast watching this film.

The trailer has a distinct tone and offers a glimpse of the numerous stunning action sequences from the film. The official synopsis of the movie, according to Amazon, states:

''Thirteen year old Sam Cleary suspects that his mysteriously reclusive neighbor Mr. Smith is actually the legendary vigilante Samaritan, who was reported dead 25 years ago. With crime on the rise and the city on the brink of chaos, Sam makes it his mission to coax his neighbor out of hiding to save the city from ruin.''

A quick look at Samaritan cast

Sylvester Stallone features in the titular role as a superhero who returns to protect his city plagued by crime. He looks stunning in his new avatar and brings an air of authority and dominance to his character. Stallone has, over the years, played several memorable roles in iconic action films like Rocky, First Blood, and Cobra, to name a few.

Young Javon ''Wanna'' Walton stars as Sam Cleary in the film. Walton looks quite impressive in the trailer as he aces emotional scenes with remarkable ease. The actor is widely known for his performance in HBO's acclaimed teen drama series, Euphoria. He also stars as Grant Bishop in Prime Video's sci-fi series, Utopia. The Umbrella Academy fans will recognize him as Stan.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the movie also features several others in prominent supporting roles, including:

Martin Starr as Arthur

Pilou Asbæk as Cyrus

Dascha Polanco as Isabelle

Moisés Arias as Reza Smith

The movie is directed by Julius Avery from a screenplay penned by Bragi F. Schut. Apart from directing several short films, Avery has helmed Overlord and Son of a Gun.

You can watch Samaritan on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, August 26, 2022.

