What is Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin's net worth? Fortune explored as latter files for divorce after 25 years of marriage

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin are getting divorced after being together for 25 years. The latter has also charged Stallone for shifting the assets from marital funds.

According to documents filed by Flavin, she revealed the reason behind their split, although the public had their doubts after they spotted the absence of Flavin’s tattoo on Stallone’s arm.

Meanwhile, Flavin wants full ownership of their residence in Palm Beach as they proceed with the divorce. Flavin also thinks that Stallone has hidden the marital assets and the court documents stated:

“Upon information and belief, the Husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and /or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate. Pursuant to Section 61.075, Florida Statues, equity dictates that the Wife be compensated and made whole by receiving an unequal distribution of the marital assets in her favor. Moreover, the Husband should be enjoined from, selling, transferring, assigning, encumbering, or dissipating any assets during the pendency of proceedings.”

Nicole 🌻 @nmo941 Just heard Sylvester Stallone’s wife filed for divorce. Guess she got tired of his MAGA loving ways 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Just heard Sylvester Stallone’s wife filed for divorce. Guess she got tired of his MAGA loving ways 🤣🤣🤣🤣

Rob Boyd, Esq. @AvonandsomerRob Sylvester Stallone's wife has filed for divorce.



Family & friends said the marriage was rocky.... Sylvester Stallone's wife has filed for divorce. Family & friends said the marriage was rocky....

Jennifer also expressed her wish to restore her last name Flavin and that the judge should restrict Stallone from shifting the assets.

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin tied the knot in May 1997 and had three daughters – Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet. Sistine is a well-known actress, who has appeared in the 2019 survival horror film, 47 Meters Down: Uncaged. The professions of the other two daughters remain unknown.

Sylvester Stallone’s net worth is around $400 million

Sylvester Stallone has been a part of Hollywood for a long time (Image via Mike Marsland/Getty Images)

Sylvester Stallone was initially a struggling actor and worked as an extra in several films. He eventually gained recognition after being cast as Rocky Balboa in the Rocky franchise where he portrayed an underdog boxer competing with brutal opponents and emerging as the winner of the world heavyweight championship.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 76-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $400 million. He has accumulated a lot of wealth from his work as an actor, director, producer, and voice actor.

Stallone sold the house for $16 million in Coconut Grove in 1999 and has been living in a mansion in Beverly Hills. The property is spread across 3.5 acres of land and is a 20,000 sq. ft. house. Stallone listed the house for sale in January 2021 for $130 million. The price was reduced to $85 million in August 2021. Adele purchased the house for $58 million in December of the same year.

Stallone and his wife Jennifer paid $4.5 million for a vacation retreat in La Quinta, California in 2010 and they tried to sell the house in 2014. After several attempts, they sold the house for $3.1 million in May 2020.

The same year, he purchased a 1.5-acre property in Palm Beach, California for $35.4 million and another estate in Hidden Hills, California for $18.2 million in February this year.

Jennifer Flavin’s net worth

Jennifer Flavin is a famous entrepreneur and business owner. She was a popular model in the initial phase of her career.

CelebrityNetWorth states that the 54-year-old’s net worth is almost $10 million. Although detailed information on her assets is not available, she has earned a lot from her various ventures and businesses.

Flavin made her modeling debut at the age of 19 and joined the Elite Modeling Agency. She has been featured on reality shows like Good Day Live, American Gladiator, The Contender, and more. She also played a minor role in the fifth installment of the Rocky franchise, Rocky V.

Jennifer is the co-owner of a company called Serious Skin Care, which has a collection of beauty treatments and cosmetics through the home shopping network, ShopHQ.

Edited by Prem Deshpande