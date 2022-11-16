Grammy Nominations 2023 Full List: Beyonce, Adele, Harry Styles and more dominate

Every year, the Recording Academy presents the prestigious Grammy Awards to recognize the work of the personalities who have excelled in the music industry.
The 65th edition will be held on February 5, 2023, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with nominations announced earlier today, November 15, 2022.
The 2023 nominations saw Recording Academy officially announce nominees for the Grammy Awards in new categories like Songwriter Of The Year, Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games, Alternative Music Performance, and many more.
In the following section, readers can find out more about the nominations for the 65th Grammy Awards.
The live stream of the 2023 Grammy nominations featured special performances from Dan + Shay and Cyndi Lauper. The live stream also featured many notable figures such as Luis Fonsi, John Legend, Machine Gun Kelly, Ledis, Olivia Rodrigo, and more, announcing the nominations on behalf of the Royal Academy.
Beyoncé received the most nominations, nine in total. Kendrick Lamar came in second with eight nominations, while Adele and Brandi Carlile, each received seven. Harry Styles, DJ Khaled, Future, The-Dream, and Mary J. Blige, each received six nominations. The announcement of nominations also marked the start of a multi-category battle between Adele and Beyoncé.
Here's the list of the nominations from some of the major categories for the 65th Grammy Awards:
Record of the Year at Grammy Awards
- Don’t Shut Me Down, Abba
- Easy on Me, Adele
- Break My Soul, Beyoncé
- Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J. Blige
- You and Me on the Rock, Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius
- Woman, Doja Cat
- Bad Habit, Steve Lacy
- The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar
- About Damn Time, Lizzo
- As It Was, Harry Styles
Best New Artist at Grammy Awards
- Anitta
- Omar Apollo
- Domi & JD Beck
- Muni Long
- Samara Joy
- Latto
- Maneskin
- Tobe Nwigwe
- Molly Tuttle
- Wet Leg
Best Pop Solo Performance at Grammy Awards
- Easy on Me, Adele
- Moscow Mule, Bad Bunny
- Woman, Doja Cat
- Bad Habit, Steve Lacy
- About Damn Time, Lizzo
- As It Was, Harry Styles
Song of the Year at Grammy Awards
- Abcdefu, Sara Davis, Gayle and Dave Pittenger, songwriters (Gayle)
- About Damn Time, Melissa Lizzo Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin and Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)
- All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film), Liz Rose and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
- As It Was, Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon and Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)
- Bad Habit, Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)
- Break My Soul, Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius The-Dream Gesteelde-Diamant and Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)
- Easy on Me, Adele Adkins and Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)
- God Did, Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts and Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy)
- The Heart Part 5, Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar and Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
- Just Like That, Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at Grammy Awards
- Don’t Shut Me Down, Abba
- Bam Bam, Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran
- My Universe, Coldplay and BTS
- I Like You (A Happier Song), Post Malone and Doja Cat
- Unholy, Sam Smith and Kim Petras
Best Pop Vocal Album at Grammy Awards
- Voyage, Abba
- 30, Adele
- Music of the Spheres, Coldplay
- Special, Lizzo
- Harry’s House, Harry Styles
Best Dance/Electronic Recording at Grammy Awards
- Break My Soul, Beyoncé
- Rosewood, Bonobo
- Don’t Forget My Love, Diplo and Miguel
- I’m Good (Blue), David Guetta and Bebe Rexha
- Intimidated, Kaytranada featuring H.E.R.
- On My Knees, Rüfüs du Sol
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album at Grammy Awards
- Renaissance, Beyoncé
- Fragments, Bonobo
- Diplo, Diplo
- The Last Goodbye, Odesza
- Surrender, Rüfüs du Sol
Album of the Year at Grammy Awards
- Voyage, Abba
- 30, Adele
- Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny
- Renaissance, Beyoncé
- Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Mary J. Blige
- In These Silent Days, Brandi Carlile
- Music of the Spheres, Coldplay
- Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar
- Special, Lizzo
- Harry’s House, Harry Styles
Best Alternative Music Performance at Grammy Awards
- There’d Better Be a Mirrorball, Arctic Monkeys
- Certainty, Big Thief
- King, Florence + the Machine
- Chaise Longue, Wet Leg
- Spitting Off the Edge of the World, Yeah Yeah Yeahs featuring Perfume Genius
Best Alternative Music Album at Grammy Awards
- We, Arcade Fire
- Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You, Big Thief
- Fossora, Björk
- Wet Leg, Wet Leg
- Cool It Down, Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Best R&B Performance at Grammy Awards
- Virgo’s Groove, Beyoncé
- Here With Me, Mary J. Blige featuring Anderson.Paak
- Hrs & Hrs, Muni Long
- Over, Lucky Daye
- Hurt Me So Good, Jazmine Sullivan
Best Traditional R&B Performance at Grammy Awards
- Do 4 Love, Snoh Aalegra
- Keeps on Fallin’, Babyface featuring Ella Mai
- Plastic Off the Sofa, Beyoncé
- ’Round Midnight, Adam Blackstone featuring Jazmine Sullivan
- Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J. Blige
Best R&B Song at Grammy Awards
- Cuff It, Denisia Blu June Andrews, Beyoncé, Mary Christine Brockert, Brittany Chi Coney, Terius The-Dream Gesteelde-Diamant, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers and Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)
- Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J. Blige, David Brown, Dernst Emile II, Gabriella Wilson and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (Mary J. Blige)
- Hrs & Hrs, Hamadi Aaabi, Dylan Graham, Priscilla Renea, Thaddis Kuk Harrell, Brandon John-Baptiste, Isaac Wriston and Justin Nathaniel Zim, songwriters (Muni Long)
- Hurt Me So Good, Akeel Henry, Michael Holmes, Luca Mauti, Jazmine Sullivan and Elliott Trent, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)
- Please Don’t Walk Away, PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)
Best R&B Album at Grammy Awards
- Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Mary J. Blige
- Breezy (Deluxe), Chris Brown
- Black Radio III, Robert Glasper
- Candydrip, Lucky Daye
- Watch the Sun, PJ Morton
Best Rap Performance at Grammy Awards
- God Did, DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy Vegas, Doja Cat
- Pushin P, Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug
- F.N.F. (Let’s Go), Hitkidd and Glorilla
- The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar
Best Melodic Rap Performance at Grammy Awards
- Beautiful, DJ Khaled featuring Future and SZA
- Wait for U, Future featuring Drake and Tems
- First Class, Jack Harlow
- Die Hard, Kendrick Lamar featuring Blxst and Amanda Reifer
- Big Energy (Live), Latto
Best Rap Song at Grammy Awards
- Churchill Downs, Ace G, BEDRM, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow and Jose Velazquez, songwriters (Jack Harlow featuring Drake)
- God Did, Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts and Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy)
- The Heart Part 5, Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar and Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
- Pushin P, Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass and Jeffery Lamar Williams, songwriters (Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug)
- Wait for U, Tejiri Akpoghene, Floyd E. Bentley III, Jacob Canady, Isaac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, Israel Ayomide Fowobaje, Nayvadius Wilburn, Michael Mule, Oluwatoroti Oke and Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Future featuring Drake and Tems)
Best Rap Album at Grammy Awards
- God Did, DJ Khaled
- I Never Liked You, Future
- Come Home the Kids Miss You, Jack Harlow
- Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar
- It’s Almost Dry, Pusha
Best Latin Pop Album at Grammy Awards
- Aguilera, Christina Aguilera
- Pasieros, Rubén Blades and Boca Livre
- De Adentro Pa Afuera, Camilo
- Viajante, Fonseca
- Dharma+, Sebastián Yatra
Best Global Music Album
- Shuruaat, Berklee Indian Ensemble
- Love, Damini, Burna Boy
- Queen of Sheba, Angélique Kidjo and Ibrahim Maalouf
- Between Us … (Live), Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest and Jules Buckley featuring Manu Delago
- Sakura, Masa Takumi
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
- Black Men Are Precious, Ethelbert Miller
- Call Us What We Carry: Poems, Amanda Gorman
- Hiding in Plain View, Malcolm-Jamal Warner
- The Poet Who Sat by the Door, J. Ivy
- You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly., Amir Sulaiman
Best Comedy Album
- The Closer, Dave Chappelle
- Comedy Monster, Jim Gaffigan
- A Little Brains, A Little Talent, Randy Rainbow
- Sorry, Louis CK
- We All Scream, Patton Oswalt
Best Rock Album
- Dropout Boogie, The Black Keys
- The Boy Named If, Elvis Costello & the Imposters
- Crawler, Idles
- Mainstream Sellout, Machine Gun Kelly
- Patient Number 9, Ozzy Osbourne
- Lucifer on the Sofa, Spoon
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
- Elvis, Various Artists
- Encanto, Various Artists
- Stranger Things: Soundtrack From the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol 2), Various Artists
- Top Gun: Maverick, Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga, Hans Zimmer and Lorne Balfe
- West Side Story, Various Artists
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
- The Batman, Michael Giacchino, composer
- Encanto, Germaine Franco, composer
- No Time to Die, Hans Zimmer, composer
- The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood, composer
- Succession: Season 3, Nicholas Britell, composer
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite, Austin Wintory, composer
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok, Stephanie Economou, composer
- Call Of Duty®: Vanguard, Bear McCreary, composer
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Richard Jacques, composer
- Old World, Christopher Tin, composer
Best Song Written for Visual Media
- Be Alive from King Richard; Beyoncé́ and Darius Scott Dixson, songwriters (Beyoncé́)
- Carolina from Where the Crawdads Sing; Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
- Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick; Bloodpop and Stefani Germanotta, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
- Keep Rising (The Woman King) from The Woman King; Angelique Kidjo, Jeremy Lutito and Jessy Wilson, songwriters (Jessy Wilson featuring Angelique Kidjo)
- Nobody Like U from Turning Red; Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo, Grayson Villanueva)
- We Don’t Talk About Bruno from Encanto; Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Carolina Gaitán — La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto — Cast)
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
- Amy Allen
- Nija Charles
- Tobias Jesso Jr.
- The-Dream
- Laura Veltz
Best Music Video
- Easy on Me, Adele; Xavier Dolan, video director; Xavier Dolan and Nancy Grant, video producers
- Yet to Come, BTS; Yong Seok Choi, video director; Tiffany Suh, video producer
- Woman, Doja Cat; Child., video director; Missy Galanida, Sam Houston, Michelle Larkin and Isaac Rice, video producers
- The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar; Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jason Baum and Jamie Rabineau, video producers
- As It Was, Harry Styles; Tanu Muino, video director; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Fred Bonham Carter and Alexa Haywood, video producers
- All Too Well: The Short Film, Taylor Swift; Taylor Swift, video director; Saul Germaine, video producer
Best Music Film
- Adele One Night Only, Adele; Paul Dugdale, video director; Raj Kapoor and Ben Winston, video producers
- Our World, Justin Bieber; Michael D. Ratner, video director; Kfir Goldberg, Andy Mininger and Scott Ratner, video producers
- Billie Eilish Live at the O2, Billie Eilish; Sam Wrench, video director; Michelle An, Tom Colbourne, Chelsea Dodson and Billie Eilish, video producers
- Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance)
- , Rosalía; Ferrán Echegaray, Rosalía Vila Tobella and Stillz, video directors
- Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story
- , Various Artists; Frank Marshall and Ryan Suffern, video directors; Frank Marshall, Sean Stuart and Ryan Suffern, video producers
- A Band A Brotherhood A Barn, Neil Young and Crazy Horse; Dhlovelife, video director; Gary Ward, video producer
The 2023 Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on CBS and Paramount Plus on February 5, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET.