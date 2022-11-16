Grammy Nominations 2023 Full List: Beyonce, Adele, Harry Styles and more dominate

Every year, the Recording Academy presents the prestigious Grammy Awards to recognize the work of the personalities who have excelled in the music industry.

The 65th edition will be held on February 5, 2023, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with nominations announced earlier today, November 15, 2022.

The 2023 nominations saw Recording Academy officially announce nominees for the Grammy Awards in new categories like Songwriter Of The Year, Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games, Alternative Music Performance, and many more.

In the following section, readers can find out more about the nominations for the 65th Grammy Awards.

The Recording Academy officially announced the 65th Grammy Awards nominations

The live stream of the 2023 Grammy nominations featured special performances from Dan + Shay and Cyndi Lauper. The live stream also featured many notable figures such as Luis Fonsi, John Legend, Machine Gun Kelly, Ledis, Olivia Rodrigo, and more, announcing the nominations on behalf of the Royal Academy.

Beyoncé received the most nominations, nine in total. Kendrick Lamar came in second with eight nominations, while Adele and Brandi Carlile, each received seven. Harry Styles, DJ Khaled, Future, The-Dream, and Mary J. Blige, each received six nominations. The announcement of nominations also marked the start of a multi-category battle between Adele and Beyoncé.

Here's the list of the nominations from some of the major categories for the 65th Grammy Awards:

Record of the Year at Grammy Awards

Don’t Shut Me Down, Abba

Easy on Me, Adele

Break My Soul, Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J. Blige

You and Me on the Rock, Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius

Woman, Doja Cat

Bad Habit, Steve Lacy

The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar

About Damn Time, Lizzo

As It Was, Harry Styles

Best New Artist at Grammy Awards

Anitta

Omar Apollo

Domi & JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Maneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Best Pop Solo Performance at Grammy Awards

Easy on Me, Adele

Moscow Mule, Bad Bunny

Woman, Doja Cat

Bad Habit, Steve Lacy

About Damn Time, Lizzo

As It Was, Harry Styles

Song of the Year at Grammy Awards

Abcdefu, Sara Davis, Gayle and Dave Pittenger, songwriters (Gayle)

About Damn Time, Melissa Lizzo Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin and Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)

All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film), Liz Rose and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

As It Was, Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon and Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)

Bad Habit, Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)

Break My Soul, Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius The-Dream Gesteelde-Diamant and Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Easy on Me, Adele Adkins and Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

God Did, Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts and Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy)

The Heart Part 5, Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar and Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

Just Like That, Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at Grammy Awards

Don’t Shut Me Down, Abba

Bam Bam, Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran

My Universe, Coldplay and BTS

I Like You (A Happier Song), Post Malone and Doja Cat

Unholy, Sam Smith and Kim Petras

Best Pop Vocal Album at Grammy Awards

Voyage, Abba

30, Adele

Music of the Spheres, Coldplay

Special, Lizzo

Harry’s House, Harry Styles

Best Dance/Electronic Recording at Grammy Awards

Break My Soul, Beyoncé

Rosewood, Bonobo

Don’t Forget My Love, Diplo and Miguel

I’m Good (Blue), David Guetta and Bebe Rexha

Intimidated, Kaytranada featuring H.E.R.

On My Knees, Rüfüs du Sol

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album at Grammy Awards

Renaissance, Beyoncé

Fragments, Bonobo

Diplo, Diplo

The Last Goodbye, Odesza

Surrender, Rüfüs du Sol

Album of the Year at Grammy Awards

Voyage, Abba

30, Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny

Renaissance, Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days, Brandi Carlile

Music of the Spheres, Coldplay

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar

Special, Lizzo

Harry’s House, Harry Styles

Best Alternative Music Performance at Grammy Awards

There’d Better Be a Mirrorball, Arctic Monkeys

Certainty, Big Thief

King, Florence + the Machine

Chaise Longue, Wet Leg

Spitting Off the Edge of the World, Yeah Yeah Yeahs featuring Perfume Genius

Best Alternative Music Album at Grammy Awards

We, Arcade Fire

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You, Big Thief

Fossora, Björk

Wet Leg, Wet Leg

Cool It Down, Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Best R&B Performance at Grammy Awards

Virgo’s Groove, Beyoncé

Here With Me, Mary J. Blige featuring Anderson.Paak

Hrs & Hrs, Muni Long

Over, Lucky Daye

Hurt Me So Good, Jazmine Sullivan

Best Traditional R&B Performance at Grammy Awards

Do 4 Love, Snoh Aalegra

Keeps on Fallin’, Babyface featuring Ella Mai

Plastic Off the Sofa, Beyoncé

’Round Midnight, Adam Blackstone featuring Jazmine Sullivan

Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J. Blige

Best R&B Song at Grammy Awards

Cuff It, Denisia Blu June Andrews, Beyoncé, Mary Christine Brockert, Brittany Chi Coney, Terius The-Dream Gesteelde-Diamant, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers and Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J. Blige, David Brown, Dernst Emile II, Gabriella Wilson and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (Mary J. Blige)

Hrs & Hrs, Hamadi Aaabi, Dylan Graham, Priscilla Renea, Thaddis Kuk Harrell, Brandon John-Baptiste, Isaac Wriston and Justin Nathaniel Zim, songwriters (Muni Long)

Hurt Me So Good, Akeel Henry, Michael Holmes, Luca Mauti, Jazmine Sullivan and Elliott Trent, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)

Please Don’t Walk Away, PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)

Best R&B Album at Grammy Awards

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Mary J. Blige

Breezy (Deluxe), Chris Brown

Black Radio III, Robert Glasper

Candydrip, Lucky Daye

Watch the Sun, PJ Morton

Best Rap Performance at Grammy Awards

God Did, DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy Vegas, Doja Cat

Pushin P, Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug

F.N.F. (Let’s Go), Hitkidd and Glorilla

The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar

Best Melodic Rap Performance at Grammy Awards

Beautiful, DJ Khaled featuring Future and SZA

Wait for U, Future featuring Drake and Tems

First Class, Jack Harlow

Die Hard, Kendrick Lamar featuring Blxst and Amanda Reifer

Big Energy (Live), Latto

Best Rap Song at Grammy Awards

Churchill Downs, Ace G, BEDRM, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow and Jose Velazquez, songwriters (Jack Harlow featuring Drake)

God Did, Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts and Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy)

The Heart Part 5, Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar and Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

Pushin P, Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass and Jeffery Lamar Williams, songwriters (Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug)

Wait for U, Tejiri Akpoghene, Floyd E. Bentley III, Jacob Canady, Isaac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, Israel Ayomide Fowobaje, Nayvadius Wilburn, Michael Mule, Oluwatoroti Oke and Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Future featuring Drake and Tems)

Best Rap Album at Grammy Awards

God Did, DJ Khaled

I Never Liked You, Future

Come Home the Kids Miss You, Jack Harlow

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar

It’s Almost Dry, Pusha

Best Latin Pop Album at Grammy Awards

Aguilera, Christina Aguilera

Pasieros, Rubén Blades and Boca Livre

De Adentro Pa Afuera, Camilo

Viajante, Fonseca

Dharma+, Sebastián Yatra

Best Global Music Album

Shuruaat, Berklee Indian Ensemble

Love, Damini, Burna Boy

Queen of Sheba, Angélique Kidjo and Ibrahim Maalouf

Between Us … (Live), Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest and Jules Buckley featuring Manu Delago

Sakura, Masa Takumi

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Black Men Are Precious, Ethelbert Miller

Call Us What We Carry: Poems, Amanda Gorman

Hiding in Plain View, Malcolm-Jamal Warner

The Poet Who Sat by the Door, J. Ivy

You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly., Amir Sulaiman

Best Comedy Album

The Closer, Dave Chappelle

Comedy Monster, Jim Gaffigan

A Little Brains, A Little Talent, Randy Rainbow

Sorry, Louis CK

We All Scream, Patton Oswalt

Best Rock Album

Dropout Boogie, The Black Keys

The Boy Named If, Elvis Costello & the Imposters

Crawler, Idles

Mainstream Sellout, Machine Gun Kelly

Patient Number 9, Ozzy Osbourne

Lucifer on the Sofa, Spoon

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Elvis, Various Artists

Encanto, Various Artists

Stranger Things: Soundtrack From the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol 2), Various Artists

Top Gun: Maverick, Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga, Hans Zimmer and Lorne Balfe

West Side Story, Various Artists

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

The Batman, Michael Giacchino, composer

Encanto, Germaine Franco, composer

No Time to Die, Hans Zimmer, composer

The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood, composer

Succession: Season 3, Nicholas Britell, composer

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Aliens: Fireteam Elite, Austin Wintory, composer

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok, Stephanie Economou, composer

Call Of Duty®: Vanguard, Bear McCreary, composer

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Richard Jacques, composer

Old World, Christopher Tin, composer

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Be Alive from King Richard; Beyoncé́ and Darius Scott Dixson, songwriters (Beyoncé́)

Carolina from Where the Crawdads Sing; Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick; Bloodpop and Stefani Germanotta, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

Keep Rising (The Woman King) from The Woman King; Angelique Kidjo, Jeremy Lutito and Jessy Wilson, songwriters (Jessy Wilson featuring Angelique Kidjo)

Nobody Like U from Turning Red; Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo, Grayson Villanueva)

We Don’t Talk About Bruno from Encanto; Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Carolina Gaitán — La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto — Cast)

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Nija Charles

Tobias Jesso Jr.

The-Dream

Laura Veltz

Best Music Video

Easy on Me, Adele; Xavier Dolan, video director; Xavier Dolan and Nancy Grant, video producers

Yet to Come, BTS; Yong Seok Choi, video director; Tiffany Suh, video producer

Woman, Doja Cat; Child., video director; Missy Galanida, Sam Houston, Michelle Larkin and Isaac Rice, video producers

The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar; Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jason Baum and Jamie Rabineau, video producers

As It Was, Harry Styles; Tanu Muino, video director; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Fred Bonham Carter and Alexa Haywood, video producers

All Too Well: The Short Film, Taylor Swift; Taylor Swift, video director; Saul Germaine, video producer

Best Music Film

Adele One Night Only, Adele; Paul Dugdale, video director; Raj Kapoor and Ben Winston, video producers

Our World, Justin Bieber; Michael D. Ratner, video director; Kfir Goldberg, Andy Mininger and Scott Ratner, video producers

Billie Eilish Live at the O2, Billie Eilish; Sam Wrench, video director; Michelle An, Tom Colbourne, Chelsea Dodson and Billie Eilish, video producers

Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance)

, Rosalía; Ferrán Echegaray, Rosalía Vila Tobella and Stillz, video directors

Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story

, Various Artists; Frank Marshall and Ryan Suffern, video directors; Frank Marshall, Sean Stuart and Ryan Suffern, video producers

A Band A Brotherhood A Barn, Neil Young and Crazy Horse; Dhlovelife, video director; Gary Ward, video producer

The 2023 Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on CBS and Paramount Plus on February 5, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET.

