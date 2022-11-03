How does Adele pronounce her name ? Singer praises fan as she reveals correct way of saying her name

Adele is the most popular single-monikered pop star, and she has just revealed that the world has been pronouncing her name wrong.

The singer in her newly released music video (image via YouTube)

The Grammy award winner was recently in Los Angeles to release and promote the music video for her new song 'I Drink Wine.' Following which, she sat down with fans for a Q&A session called 'Happy Hour with Adele' where no questions were off the table.

Fans learned some interesting facts about the musician, such as how tequila makes her "a little violent," how she tends to buy a lot of clothes, and how she's a pro at a Wordle-like game. Besides how to pronounce her name correctly.

How to pronounce the name 'Adele'?

During the session, the 'Hello' singer was asked numerous questions, including some via video. Annie, a Londoner, appeared on screen to question the 34-year-old songstress about her journey to self-love, having written two albums on the subject. The question read:

" I'm Annie from London. On your journey to self-love, while writing '30', did your perspective on how you saw yourself when you were at 25 change at all, and how? Cheers babes, love ya!"

The singer was pleased to hear her name pronounced correctly and even praised the girl before asking where she was from.

The girl appeared to have a North London accent, pronouncing the name "Uh-dale." The 'Easy On Me' singer said she liked the pronunciation and asked the girl if she was from Enfield, which is her hometown. She avered:

“I love that. She pronounced my name perfectly. Where’s she from, Enfield or something?”

The singer's name is pronounced "uh-dale," not "ah-dell," with a long 'a' sound in the second syllable rather than the first.

She responded to the fan's question after confirming her name's correct pronunciation. Yes, she did notice a shift in her outlook. The singer claimed that at 25, she felt safe and in control of her life, whereas at 30, she had to accept that she didn't know what she was doing and had to "ride the wave."

Adele Laurie Blue Adkins rose to prominence in 2008, when her debut album '19' charted. She admitted that she never used her last name because it sounded "drab" and adding her surname didn't sound as 'right' as her mononym did.

Adele's 'I Drink Wine' music video features a cameo from 'Insecure' star Kendrick Sampson, who plays her love interest. Later this month, she will also begin her residency at Caesar's Palace Colosseum in Las Vegas, which will last until March 2023.

The residency, titled 'Weekends with Adele,' will consist of 32 performances.

