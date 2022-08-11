Adele Las Vegas residency presale: Tickets, how to buy, price and all you need to know

Adele recently announced her updated Las Vegas Residency tour dates. The English singer and songwriter had previously rescheduled her residency on just a day’s notice. The original show, which was billed as Weekends with Adele, was slated to run from January 21 to April 16 in support of her album, 30.

The Grammy-award winning singer recently announced 24 rescheduled shows along with 8 new ones added to the roster. Adele's new tour residency will now take place from November 18, 2022 to March 25, 2023 at the Colosseum at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas.

Last month, in an interview, Adele had explained the decision to postpone her residency and said that no amount of money or guilt could make her perform a show that wasn't ready. The artist, however, promised to reschedule shows for fans who had purchased tickets.

Read on for detailed information regarding how to purchase tickets for Adele's upcoming residency.

Adele Las Vegas residency: Everything we know about presale and tickets

Adele @Adele Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them. Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them. https://t.co/PQLiaPVYgO

Event organizers have noted that priority will be given to those who had purchased tickets for the original shows. Those who had previously registered were also placed on the waitlist for the verified fan presale.

Fans can check their eligibility for the same through an official email invitation from Ticketmaster.

Ticketmaster is currently offering two presales. The first one is the Refunded Fans Presale, which went live on August 10. It can be availed by fans who bought tickets on Ticketmaster during the previous Adele Verified Fan Presale but had them refunded before August 1. Ticketmaster noted that all existing tickets are still valid and will be honored for the new dates.

A general verified presale will begin from August 11 from Ticketmaster, and will be available for the fans who registered and were waitlisted or unable to purchase tickets.

Resale websites like Seat Geek, StubHub, Vivid Seats, Ticketsmarter and TicketNetwork are also selling the tickets for the concerts. While tickets on SeatGeek begin from $840, tickets on Vivid Seats start at $1000. Ticketnetwork is selling tickets for $1356.

Adele Las Vegas residency revised dates

Friday - November 18, 2022

Saturday - November 19, 2022

Friday - November 25, 2022

Saturday - November 26, 2022

Friday - December 2, 2022

Saturday - December 3, 2022

Friday - December 9, 2022

Saturday - December 10, 2022

Friday - December 16, 2022

Saturday - December 17, 2022

Friday - December 23, 2022

Saturday - December 24, 2022

Friday - January 20, 2023

Saturday - January 21, 2023

Friday - January 27, 2023

Saturday - January 28, 2023

Friday - February 3, 2023

Saturday - February 4, 2023

Friday - February 10, 2023

Saturday - February 11, 2023

Friday - February 17, 2023

Saturday - February 18, 2023

Friday - February 24, 2023

Saturday - February 25, 2023

Friday - March 3, 2023

Saturday - March 4, 2023

Friday - March 10, 2023

Saturday - March 11, 2023

Friday - March 17, 2023

Saturday - March 18, 2023

Friday - March 24, 2023

Saturday - March 25, 2023

Earlier this year, the singer canceled her residency just a day before it was slated to take place on January 21. She pinned the cancelation on unforeseen delays caused due to the pandemic.

In a video statement, the singer had noted:

"[We] tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time. Half my team, half my crew are down with COVID and it’s been impossible to finish the show.”

She further added:

“I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and I’m so sorry to everyone that’s travelled again. I’m really really sorry."

Reports from back then noted that the last-minute changes left fans angry since they had purchased concert tickets and arranged for lodging.

