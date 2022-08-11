Adele Las Vegas residency presale: Tickets, how to buy, price and all you need to know

Adele recently announced her updated Las Vegas Residency tour dates. The English singer and songwriter had previously rescheduled her residency on just a day’s notice. The original show, which was billed as Weekends with Adele, was slated to run from January 21 to April 16 in support of her album, 30.
The Grammy-award winning singer recently announced 24 rescheduled shows along with 8 new ones added to the roster. Adele's new tour residency will now take place from November 18, 2022 to March 25, 2023 at the Colosseum at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas.
Last month, in an interview, Adele had explained the decision to postpone her residency and said that no amount of money or guilt could make her perform a show that wasn't ready. The artist, however, promised to reschedule shows for fans who had purchased tickets.
Read on for detailed information regarding how to purchase tickets for Adele's upcoming residency.
Adele Las Vegas residency: Everything we know about presale and tickets
Event organizers have noted that priority will be given to those who had purchased tickets for the original shows. Those who had previously registered were also placed on the waitlist for the verified fan presale.
Fans can check their eligibility for the same through an official email invitation from Ticketmaster.
Ticketmaster is currently offering two presales. The first one is the Refunded Fans Presale, which went live on August 10. It can be availed by fans who bought tickets on Ticketmaster during the previous Adele Verified Fan Presale but had them refunded before August 1. Ticketmaster noted that all existing tickets are still valid and will be honored for the new dates.
A general verified presale will begin from August 11 from Ticketmaster, and will be available for the fans who registered and were waitlisted or unable to purchase tickets.
Resale websites like Seat Geek, StubHub, Vivid Seats, Ticketsmarter and TicketNetwork are also selling the tickets for the concerts. While tickets on SeatGeek begin from $840, tickets on Vivid Seats start at $1000. Ticketnetwork is selling tickets for $1356.
Adele Las Vegas residency revised dates
- Friday - November 18, 2022
- Saturday - November 19, 2022
- Friday - November 25, 2022
- Saturday - November 26, 2022
- Friday - December 2, 2022
- Saturday - December 3, 2022
- Friday - December 9, 2022
- Saturday - December 10, 2022
- Friday - December 16, 2022
- Saturday - December 17, 2022
- Friday - December 23, 2022
- Saturday - December 24, 2022
- Friday - January 20, 2023
- Saturday - January 21, 2023
- Friday - January 27, 2023
- Saturday - January 28, 2023
- Friday - February 3, 2023
- Saturday - February 4, 2023
- Friday - February 10, 2023
- Saturday - February 11, 2023
- Friday - February 17, 2023
- Saturday - February 18, 2023
- Friday - February 24, 2023
- Saturday - February 25, 2023
- Friday - March 3, 2023
- Saturday - March 4, 2023
- Friday - March 10, 2023
- Saturday - March 11, 2023
- Friday - March 17, 2023
- Saturday - March 18, 2023
- Friday - March 24, 2023
- Saturday - March 25, 2023
Earlier this year, the singer canceled her residency just a day before it was slated to take place on January 21. She pinned the cancelation on unforeseen delays caused due to the pandemic.
In a video statement, the singer had noted:
"[We] tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time. Half my team, half my crew are down with COVID and it’s been impossible to finish the show.”
She further added:
“I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and I’m so sorry to everyone that’s travelled again. I’m really really sorry."
Reports from back then noted that the last-minute changes left fans angry since they had purchased concert tickets and arranged for lodging.