The 1975 Tour 2022: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

English pop-rock band The 1975 have announced a North American fall tour slated for this November. The tour, billed as the At Their Very Best tour, will kick off on November 3 in Uncasville, Connecticut, and will wrap up on December 17 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The band will make stops in Boston, New York, Camden, Washington and Atlanta, among other cities.

The 1975 @the1975

The official video premieres tomorrow, 5.30pm bst

the-1975.ffm.to/happinessvid HappinessThe official video premieres tomorrow, 5.30pm bst HappinessThe official video premieres tomorrow, 5.30pm bstthe-1975.ffm.to/happinessvid https://t.co/8tOMplW29q

The announcement comes ahead of the release of the band’s upcoming album Being Funny In a Foreign Language. The band on Wednesday released a single titled Happiness.

Tickets for The 1975 tour will be available through the band’s website. Ticket pre-sale will begin on Monday, August 8, for which interested people can sign up to get a code.

The 1975 Tour 2022 Dates

November 03 – Uncasville, CT at Mohegan Sun Arena

November 04 – Boston, MA at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

November 07 – New York, NY at Madison Square Garden

November 09 – Camden, NJ at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

November 10 – Washington, DC at The Anthem

November 12 – Atlanta, GA at State Farm Arena

November 13 – Nashville, TN at Nashville Municipal Auditorium

November 15 – Grand Prairie, TX at Texas Trust CU Theater

November 16 – Houston, TX at 713 Music Hall

November 17 – Austin, TX at Moody Center

November 20 – Mexico City, MX at Corona Capital Festival

November 23 – Phoenix, AZ at Arizona Financial Theater

November 25 – Las Vegas, NV at The Theater at Virgin Hotels

November 26 – San Diego, CA at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theater

November 28 – Los Angeles, CA at Kia Forum

November 29 – San Francisco, CA at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

December 01 – Portland, OR at Moda Center

December 02 – Seattle, WA at WAMU Theater

December 08 – Independence, MO at Cable Dahmer Arena

December 10 – Milwaukee, WI at The Eagles Ballroom

December 12 – Toronto, ON at Scotiabank Arena

December 16 – Newport, KY at PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION

December 17 – Pittsburgh, PA at UPMC Events Center

The 1975 slated to release new album on October 14

The band is scheduled to release their fifth album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, on October 14 via Dirty Hit. The band first teased their album by sending postcards to fans in June. Like their last four albums, the album will kick off with an introductory track titled The 1975.

On August 3, the band released a new single titled Happiness. Speaking about the new release in an interview with Zane Lowe, The 1975’s Matty Healy said:

"'Happiness' is like there’s literally loads of us in the room on that track. Locked eyes -- doesn’t really have much structure. It came through like jamming. And we haven’t done that in like years. So we just wanted this record to be really like a captured moment and not be too constructed and even produced that much."

Further speaking about the song, Healy said:

"We did it in like a day or so. And it’s us having fun. And I think that there’s this real desire in art to see something remarkable with as little technology as possible."

The album follows the band’s 2020 full-length Notes on a Conditional Form. Its lead single Part of the Band, was released last month, along with a video directed by Samuel Bradley, and featured vocals from Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner on the chorus. The album will feature 11 tracks.

