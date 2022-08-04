The 1975 Tour 2022: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

English pop-rock band The 1975 have announced a North American fall tour slated for this November. The tour, billed as the At Their Very Best tour, will kick off on November 3 in Uncasville, Connecticut, and will wrap up on December 17 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The band will make stops in Boston, New York, Camden, Washington and Atlanta, among other cities.
The announcement comes ahead of the release of the band’s upcoming album Being Funny In a Foreign Language. The band on Wednesday released a single titled Happiness.
Tickets for The 1975 tour will be available through the band’s website. Ticket pre-sale will begin on Monday, August 8, for which interested people can sign up to get a code.
The 1975 Tour 2022 Dates
November 03 – Uncasville, CT at Mohegan Sun Arena
November 04 – Boston, MA at MGM Music Hall at Fenway
November 07 – New York, NY at Madison Square Garden
November 09 – Camden, NJ at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
November 10 – Washington, DC at The Anthem
November 12 – Atlanta, GA at State Farm Arena
November 13 – Nashville, TN at Nashville Municipal Auditorium
November 15 – Grand Prairie, TX at Texas Trust CU Theater
November 16 – Houston, TX at 713 Music Hall
November 17 – Austin, TX at Moody Center
November 20 – Mexico City, MX at Corona Capital Festival
November 23 – Phoenix, AZ at Arizona Financial Theater
November 25 – Las Vegas, NV at The Theater at Virgin Hotels
November 26 – San Diego, CA at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theater
November 28 – Los Angeles, CA at Kia Forum
November 29 – San Francisco, CA at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
December 01 – Portland, OR at Moda Center
December 02 – Seattle, WA at WAMU Theater
December 08 – Independence, MO at Cable Dahmer Arena
December 10 – Milwaukee, WI at The Eagles Ballroom
December 12 – Toronto, ON at Scotiabank Arena
December 16 – Newport, KY at PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION
December 17 – Pittsburgh, PA at UPMC Events Center
The 1975 slated to release new album on October 14
The band is scheduled to release their fifth album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, on October 14 via Dirty Hit. The band first teased their album by sending postcards to fans in June. Like their last four albums, the album will kick off with an introductory track titled The 1975.
On August 3, the band released a new single titled Happiness. Speaking about the new release in an interview with Zane Lowe, The 1975’s Matty Healy said:
"'Happiness' is like there’s literally loads of us in the room on that track. Locked eyes -- doesn’t really have much structure. It came through like jamming. And we haven’t done that in like years. So we just wanted this record to be really like a captured moment and not be too constructed and even produced that much."
Further speaking about the song, Healy said:
"We did it in like a day or so. And it’s us having fun. And I think that there’s this real desire in art to see something remarkable with as little technology as possible."
The album follows the band’s 2020 full-length Notes on a Conditional Form. Its lead single Part of the Band, was released last month, along with a video directed by Samuel Bradley, and featured vocals from Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner on the chorus. The album will feature 11 tracks.