'Insecure' Season 5: 5 quick facts about show ahead of 'Insecure: The End' premiere

Insecure is an American comedy-drama television series created by Issa Rae and Larry Wilmore. It is partially based on Rae's acclaimed web series Awkward Black Girl.

The series premiered on September 23, 2016, and there have been five seasons since. On May 1, 2020, the series was renewed for a fifth season, announced as its last, and it premiered on October 24, 2021.

Insecure has already aired its finale episode, bringing an end to the beloved show. However, there is a documentary special about the show's production titled, Insecure: The End, scheduled to premiere on HBO Max on December 26.

It follows the cast and crew of the popular show as they filmed Season 5. It will feature interviews from Issa Rae, Jay Ellis, Yvonne Orji, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales, Kendrick Sampson, Wade Allain-Marcus, and Christina Elmore.

Five things to know about 'Insecure'

Insecure is about the awkward experiences of a contemporary African-American woman attempting to give voice to the Black community. The series unpacks the Black female experience from the perspective of two female protagonists, Issa and Molly, who have been best friends since their college days at Stanford.

Before the documentary special on the show premieres, here is a quick look at five things about the comedy series.

1) Is this the end of 'Insecure'?

It has already been confirmed that Season 5 will be the end of the acclaimed comedy series. There has been no announcement to convey otherwise. Issa Rae had expressed her gratitude to HBO for believing in her vision for the show, confirming that it's a wrap by saying:

"We always planned to tell this story through five seasons, but we couldn't have made it this far without the tremendous support of our audience. I feel blessed beyond measure to bring our characters' stories to an end, on-screen at least."

2) Where to watch the comedy series?

Insecure is available to watch on HBO. Season 5 Episode 10 aired on December 26, 2021, on HBO. The show can also be watched online by logging into HBO Max.

3) Cast list

Insecure boasts of a stunning cast list. The protagonist Issa Dee is played by Issa Rae herself. Molly Carter is played by Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis plays Lawrence Walker, and Kelli Prenny is played by Natasha Rothwell.

Rae has hinted that fans will not be satisfied with the finale. In an interview, she said:

"Of course not! Absolutely not. This is an ending that I'm personally happy with, but I have no doubt in my mind that people will have lots to say about it."

4) Is 'Everything Gonna Be Okay!'?

The series finale, titled 'Everything Gonna Be, Okay?!', is expected to be highly emotional. While Issa's love life takes a backseat here, she makes big decisions about her life.

Issa might move to a different city and attempt to confront her fears and insecurities as she embarks on a journey of personal growth.

5) 'Insecure' is as realistic as it gets

Insecure has embraced authenticity to the fullest. Created by Issa Rae herself, the show portrays the authentic lived experiences of Black women who, like everyone else, are dealing with the problems of adulthood, unhappy relationships, and responsibilities.

Orji has said in an interview about the series:

"It shows Black people just being Black without any extra sauce. So many times when you have a show that centers around Black characters, it's like, 'Okay, well what is the plight that they have to overcome? Was it a deadbeat dad? Was it cocaine?' No, [on Insecure], it was having a degree and still not finding the job you want. That's also a real-life plight of Black people. It doesn't have to be so salaciously traumatic."

Even though Insecure has ended, viewers will get to see a lot more, especially behind-the-scenes, with the new documentary titled Insecure: The End. It will be available for streaming on HBO Max from December 26, 2021.

