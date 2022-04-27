ARMYs trend tag #RespectJungkook to show support after the BTS star receives dismissive comments

Global K-pop sensation BTS’ Jungkook has received hate comments from fake fans across various social media platforms. ARMYs have jumped in to support the maknae from further defamation.
On April 27, many netizens noticed that a particular hashtag for the maknae, Jungkook, was trending on Twitter. ARMYs turned to the social media platform with the hashtag #RespectJungkook, apparently responding to those claiming to be BTS fans. ARMYs claim that some fake fans have been posting harsh and condescending content about Jungkook and his commitment towards the fandom.
ARMYs quickly jump in to shower BTS' Jungkook with love and praises
The K-pop group’s fandom, ARMY, is known to be one of the most loving and caring fandoms in the music industry. They have been there for each member, despite their bias, and have supported them throughout their careers.
Known to be one of the biggest fandoms globally, ARMYs are always ready to encourage and help the group members in whichever way possible.
The fandom recently began trending with the hashtag #RespectJungkook on Twitter after noticing fake “fans” calling out the maknae for different reasons. ARMYs posted past tweets which clearly showed these so-called fans disrespecting Jungkook. The tweets date back to when Jungkook received unnecessary hate after his Rainism cover in 2016/early 2017.
Some fans stated that Jungkook’s cover on Rainism only highlighted the maknae while the other members were “backup dancers” who didn’t get any lines to sing. However, ARMYs have repeatedly stated that it was a solo stage performance.
This small minority of netizens claiming to be ARMY have upset real fans of BTS. Numerous fans have taken to the social media platform and have begun calling out these fake fans for having an OT6 mindset.
Although Jungkook is one of the biggest celebrities in the K-pop music industry, he is still susceptible to various controversial comments, debates, and discussions. The Euphoria singer previously disappeared from all social media platforms after receiving multiple insults, which fans are concerned might happen again.
To fight against malicious comments peacefully, ARMYs have been using the hashtag #RespectJungkook to share why they love and look up to him. The response has been overwhelming as fans continue to share heart-warming snippets and videos of the idol showcasing his caring and loving nature.
ARMYs worldwide have flooded Twitter with appreciation posts directed towards Jungkook. By the looks of it, true BTS fans have inevitably got the maknae’s back covered and have stood their ground against negativity and hate. Fans hope that Jungkook notices the support and knows that they will always protect him.