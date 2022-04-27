ARMYs trend tag #RespectJungkook to show support after the BTS star receives dismissive comments

Global K-pop sensation BTS’ Jungkook has received hate comments from fake fans across various social media platforms. ARMYs have jumped in to support the maknae from further defamation.

On April 27, many netizens noticed that a particular hashtag for the maknae, Jungkook, was trending on Twitter. ARMYs turned to the social media platform with the hashtag #RespectJungkook, apparently responding to those claiming to be BTS fans. ARMYs claim that some fake fans have been posting harsh and condescending content about Jungkook and his commitment towards the fandom.

ARMYs quickly jump in to shower BTS' Jungkook with love and praises

The K-pop group’s fandom, ARMY, is known to be one of the most loving and caring fandoms in the music industry. They have been there for each member, despite their bias, and have supported them throughout their careers.

Known to be one of the biggest fandoms globally, ARMYs are always ready to encourage and help the group members in whichever way possible.

𝐒𝐀𝐑𝐀∞⁷ @_RapperJK "army took a space in my heart and that space grew more and more so now I don't think I can live without you"

We don't deserve him.



We don’t deserve him.



"army took a space in my heart and that space grew more and more so now I don't think I can live without you"

We don't deserve him.

The fandom recently began trending with the hashtag #RespectJungkook on Twitter after noticing fake “fans” calling out the maknae for different reasons. ARMYs posted past tweets which clearly showed these so-called fans disrespecting Jungkook. The tweets date back to when Jungkook received unnecessary hate after his Rainism cover in 2016/early 2017.

Some fans stated that Jungkook’s cover on Rainism only highlighted the maknae while the other members were “backup dancers” who didn’t get any lines to sing. However, ARMYs have repeatedly stated that it was a solo stage performance.

* @JayKayOST Here's few tweets of armys from 2016-2017 discussing the massive hate jungkook received from so called ot6 armys for rainism stage and trended hashtag #/jkleavebts, after which jk went inactive on sns. There are alot more comments on YouTube too. #RespectJungkook

This small minority of netizens claiming to be ARMY have upset real fans of BTS. Numerous fans have taken to the social media platform and have begun calling out these fake fans for having an OT6 mindset.

* @JayKayOST It's really sickening to see this fandom always ignoring j/k, never speaks up for him when needed, always the first ones to drag, mock or make fun of him and trend hts against him, so much that it always reaches media too. Fck ot6 hypocrites. #RespectJungkook

#RespectJungkook @mostpopularidoI we're not even exaggerating when we say the fandom are his BIGGEST antis. there's absolutely no excuse for this #RespectJungkook

Although Jungkook is one of the biggest celebrities in the K-pop music industry, he is still susceptible to various controversial comments, debates, and discussions. The Euphoria singer previously disappeared from all social media platforms after receiving multiple insults, which fans are concerned might happen again.

To fight against malicious comments peacefully, ARMYs have been using the hashtag #RespectJungkook to share why they love and look up to him. The response has been overwhelming as fans continue to share heart-warming snippets and videos of the idol showcasing his caring and loving nature.

Gentleflower71 🌺🐯🐰 @gentleflower71 #RESPECTJUNGKOOK From the very beginning Jungkook has given his best to army. We should give our best to him too. I love you. Unconditionally. Always.

Andrea ♒︎ @KJAndreatk



Andrea ♒︎ @KJAndreatk

#RespectJungkook Jungkook is an angel, always brightening our days and sharing part of himself with us. I can't understand how someone can have hateful words towards him, especially when they call themselves "fans". The fandom doesn't deserve your kindness, Jungkook

Jungkook.97 #RespectJungkook @jkmaincharacter



#RespectJungkook

Jungkook.97 #RespectJungkook @jkmaincharacter

#RespectJungkook

No one of yall deserves him, all he did over the years was showering everyone with love respect and hard work but yall never gave him that back...

Mariposa 𐤀∞ @Mariposa732 From day one, a story of loyalty, devotion and generosity that jungkook has allowed us all to be a part of. Always remember this and be grateful #RESPECTJUNGKOOK

alwayswith_jk ⁵•⁶²⁵ @alwayswith_jk

alwayswith_jk ⁵•⁶²⁵ @alwayswith_jk

#RespectJungkook Jungkook is the most beautiful human being both inside and out I have seen ever... And the last two days proved how much Army's support him...not only this...even the last week they mocked him for nothing...Atleast Respect everyone even if you don't like them

sky⁹⁵ 💜 ⁹⁷ @TaeTaeJewkee Nothing came easy for JK! He is passionate, disciplined,hard working & kind! He respects his MUSIC! He is not Privileged , he has contributed his Blood, Sweat & Tears to achieve his dreams and he strives to work better everyday. RESPECT & LOVE JUNGKOOK



sky⁹⁵ 💜 ⁹⁷ @TaeTaeJewkee Nothing came easy for JK! He is passionate, disciplined,hard working & kind! He respects his MUSIC! He is not Privileged , he has contributed his Blood, Sweat & Tears to achieve his dreams and he strives to work better everyday. RESPECT & LOVE JUNGKOOK

Bibaaa♥️ @BtsArmybibaa

Bibaaa♥️ @BtsArmybibaa

#RespectJungkook Jungkook is that one person who is always seen offering help,respect,love,encouragement to everyone.he is the kindest,humblest person you will ever meet. He is literally an angel and loving him and being respectful towards him is so easy.

ARMYs worldwide have flooded Twitter with appreciation posts directed towards Jungkook. By the looks of it, true BTS fans have inevitably got the maknae’s back covered and have stood their ground against negativity and hate. Fans hope that Jungkook notices the support and knows that they will always protect him.

