Reporter under fire for disrespecting BTS members at Incheon Airport

A video of a reporter disrespecting some BTS members has been making rounds on the internet. According to fans, who were quick to translate the video, the reporter directed his colleagues to capture pictures of only three members.

The comments made by the reporter have sent ARMYs into a fury as they did not expect the K-pop boy group to face any kind of discrimination, owing to their worldwide popularity.

Vidya @Vidya_2801 #RESPECT_ALL_BTS_MEMBERS A video of a reporter disrespecting 2 BTS members at Incheon Airport is ... youtu.be/pMMy7enxibY via @YouTube like how dare these mofks do this to our #RM and #SUGA @BTS_twt such shame this happening in their own country! A video of a reporter disrespecting 2 BTS members at Incheon Airport is ... youtu.be/pMMy7enxibY via @YouTube like how dare these mofks do this to our #RM and #SUGA #RESPECT_ALL_BTS_MEMBERS @BTS_twt such shame this happening in their own country! https://t.co/xuMUTZu5h3

On March 28, 2022, RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, and V left for their much-awaited trip to Las Vegas where they will be performing live at the GRAMMYS 2022. While fans happily bid them farewell at the airport, this unexpected on-site incident by a reporter caused resentment among their followers.

ARMYs react to circulated video of a reporter disregarding BTS's RM and Suga

The world-famous K-pop boy group is gearing up to perform at the 64th annual Grammy Awards and are currently traveling to the U.S. to attend the award ceremony.

On March 28, 2022, the boy group was seen arriving at Incheon International Airport to depart for the U.S. Naturally, reporters crowded the area to catch a glimpse of the members.

However, this anticipation took a wrong turn and sent fans into a fury after a video that captured the conversation between two reporters went viral on the internet.

In a video recorded by a K-media outlet, a conversation between the two reporters was overheard where one of them stated that the team must focus their cameras on Jin, V, and Jimin and pay less attention to RM and Suga.

Given that BTS is a world-famous group that promotes peace, togetherness, and positivity via their music, fans did not expect them to face any kind of prejudice in today’s time.

봄날의겨울밤 @winternacht3 @eun_hope_luv 인성 정말 더럽게 단속차랑 엮어서 까자는 말도 막 하더라구요. @eun_hope_luv 인성 정말 더럽게 단속차랑 엮어서 까자는 말도 막 하더라구요. https://t.co/8ivhFkpMy3

Upon seeing and hearing the video, enraged fans took to Twitter to express their displeasure with the comments made by the reporters. They stated that the reporters should have been aware of their surroundings and acted professionally while doing their job.

ara @rmkiveluv 💙 ᴮᴱ구찌⁷ 💐 #yourlovev 💙 @eternalhyyh



Not all are going today

Right 5 of them?

Among them, it's okay to just carelessly take pics of and , just focus on the other 3

That's irrelevant with d*spatch



He was the one who asked to take pics of well bc he's his wife's bias 🤬 WHAT THE ACTUAL F*CK???🤬Not all are going todayRight 5 of them?Among them, it's okay to just carelessly take pics ofand, just focus on the other 3That's irrelevant with d*spatchHe was the one who asked to take pics ofwell bc he's his wife's bias 🤬 twitter.com/eun_hope_luv/s… WHAT THE ACTUAL F*CK???🤬 👩 Not all are going today👤 Right 5 of them?👤 Among them, it's okay to just carelessly take pics of 🐨 and 🐱, just focus on the other 3👩 That's irrelevant with d*spatchHe was the one who asked to take pics of 🐥 well bc he's his wife's bias 🤬 twitter.com/eun_hope_luv/s… selfish. disrespectful. well they all just doing that bcs bts is famous. just look back then how some reporter ignore bts. such unbless disgusting human being!!! twitter.com/eternalhyyh/st… selfish. disrespectful. well they all just doing that bcs bts is famous. just look back then how some reporter ignore bts. such unbless disgusting human being!!! twitter.com/eternalhyyh/st…

jenna_lynn512 @jenna_lynn512 As a reporter/journalist, you have to act like a professional and do your job, not talk shit about anyone, it doesn't matter who it is or how much you don't like that person/people... Keep your personal opinions to yourself while doing your job.... news62today.com/2022/03/29/a-v… As a reporter/journalist, you have to act like a professional and do your job, not talk shit about anyone, it doesn't matter who it is or how much you don't like that person/people... Keep your personal opinions to yourself while doing your job.... news62today.com/2022/03/29/a-v…

Certified Taehyung Enthusiast⁷ ™️ @heyyoongis This is the type of stuff that fuels things like member pricing. It’s clear that certain members are more favourable to ppl in terms of appearance but it will never sit right w me when they make it known publicly/to their faces. I hope their SD card corrupts n they lose evrythng twitter.com/eun_hope_luv/s… This is the type of stuff that fuels things like member pricing. It’s clear that certain members are more favourable to ppl in terms of appearance but it will never sit right w me when they make it known publicly/to their faces. I hope their SD card corrupts n they lose evrythng twitter.com/eun_hope_luv/s…

NAD⁷ ♡Bangtan♡ @nadKSJARMY Who tf is the reporter???!!!! No you dont deserve to be call reporter dumbsh*t!!! I dont expect much from dispatch bcs they all are trash but hearing this so disgusting!!! FCK YOU twitter.com/eun_hope_luv/s… Who tf is the reporter???!!!! No you dont deserve to be call reporter dumbsh*t!!! I dont expect much from dispatch bcs they all are trash but hearing this so disgusting!!! FCK YOU twitter.com/eun_hope_luv/s…

jack and sally @JackSally1313 WT* the reporters.... you take advantage of BTS but you discriminate against it.. BTS is 7.. they are all precious twitter.com/eun_hope_luv/s… WT* the reporters.... you take advantage of BTS but you discriminate against it.. BTS is 7.. they are all precious twitter.com/eun_hope_luv/s…

코시⁷💜 @kosi_annie I want y'all to use all the army power you have to find this man and make him pay. I do not care how, losing his job too twitter.com/eun_hope_luv/s… I want y'all to use all the army power you have to find this man and make him pay. I do not care how, losing his job too twitter.com/eun_hope_luv/s…

Kai Parker (KTH1 2022!) @BangtanBelss

I'm so pissed rn...we really have to find that person it's not even funny. He should lose his job WTF @kosi_annie Yo wtffff?? WTFFF??I'm so pissed rn...we really have to find that person it's not even funny. He should lose his job WTF @kosi_annie Yo wtffff?? WTFFF??I'm so pissed rn...we really have to find that person it's not even funny. He should lose his job WTF

BTS's Jungkook tested positive for COVID-19 on March 28, 2022. The idol’s agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, released a statement announcing Jungkook’s health results. The K-pop star is not experiencing any unusual symptoms other than a sore throat.

His participation in the upcoming scheduled activities in the U.S. will be determined by local regulations on COVID-19. The agency also stated that it is actively in discussions with the GRAMMYS award organization and will duly update fans about Jungkook's health.

