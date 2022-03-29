Reporter under fire for disrespecting BTS members at Incheon Airport

A video of a reporter disrespecting some BTS members has been making rounds on the internet. According to fans, who were quick to translate the video, the reporter directed his colleagues to capture pictures of only three members.
The comments made by the reporter have sent ARMYs into a fury as they did not expect the K-pop boy group to face any kind of discrimination, owing to their worldwide popularity.
On March 28, 2022, RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, and V left for their much-awaited trip to Las Vegas where they will be performing live at the GRAMMYS 2022. While fans happily bid them farewell at the airport, this unexpected on-site incident by a reporter caused resentment among their followers.
ARMYs react to circulated video of a reporter disregarding BTS's RM and Suga
The world-famous K-pop boy group is gearing up to perform at the 64th annual Grammy Awards and are currently traveling to the U.S. to attend the award ceremony.
On March 28, 2022, the boy group was seen arriving at Incheon International Airport to depart for the U.S. Naturally, reporters crowded the area to catch a glimpse of the members.
However, this anticipation took a wrong turn and sent fans into a fury after a video that captured the conversation between two reporters went viral on the internet.
In a video recorded by a K-media outlet, a conversation between the two reporters was overheard where one of them stated that the team must focus their cameras on Jin, V, and Jimin and pay less attention to RM and Suga.
Given that BTS is a world-famous group that promotes peace, togetherness, and positivity via their music, fans did not expect them to face any kind of prejudice in today’s time.
Upon seeing and hearing the video, enraged fans took to Twitter to express their displeasure with the comments made by the reporters. They stated that the reporters should have been aware of their surroundings and acted professionally while doing their job.
Latest updates on BTS
BTS's Jungkook tested positive for COVID-19 on March 28, 2022. The idol’s agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, released a statement announcing Jungkook’s health results. The K-pop star is not experiencing any unusual symptoms other than a sore throat.
His participation in the upcoming scheduled activities in the U.S. will be determined by local regulations on COVID-19. The agency also stated that it is actively in discussions with the GRAMMYS award organization and will duly update fans about Jungkook's health.