What is the meaning behind BTS’ friendship tattoo? Designer and tattoo artist PolyC reveals the big picture

The significance of BTS' friendship tattoo was a well-guarded secret until today. The various iterations of the number "7" served not only to provide their specific tattoos with a sense of individuality but also to prevent a deeper level of interpretation.

On November 13, 2022, Instagram user @polyc sj posted a photo of a composite of the friendship tattoos that BTS had previously gotten. He mentioned that “it was such an honor” to work for the record-breaking septet. As soon as he posted the photos, ARMYs began to connect the dots and deduced the significance of the multiple sevens.

"It was really such an honor

I think that just as much as you put your trust in me, it's right for me to show you with a cooler/ more amazing work.

Sincerely thank you"

#BTS #방탄소년단 @BTS_twt

All the different font styles of the number, when positioned in its original place, form the words BTS. The number seven is significant for the Butter singers and their fandom, ARMY, as the group is made up of seven people who complement each other.

“It’s definitely a soulmate thing”: ARMYs react to PolyC’s story about the meaning behind BTS’ friendship tattoos

All the 7s tattoo combined, and you got 'BTS'. It's definitely a soulmate thing

Tattoo artist PolyC, who created the designs for BTS’ friendship tattoo, has been giving ARMYs glimpses into each member’s ‘7’ position tattoos for a couple of days. At the time of writing this article, he had posted photos of RM, Jin, and Jimin's tattoos.

The artist also stated that BTS' friendship tattoos will never be replicated and that he will discuss the meaning behind them. On November 13, he shared an image of his drawing tablet on Instagram stories. The image on the tablet was a variation on the number "7," and a quick glance revealed that it was a friendship tattoo.

The name of the group, BTS, was created by stringing together a variety of representations of the number 7. Fans became extremely emotional after seeing the Instagram story and commented on how it was “soulmate” behavior. The implication was that each member was indispensable to the others and that neither they nor the group could function properly without the presence of the other.

GUYS.. the tattoo artist behind the 7 tattoos bangtan got just shared that they come together to form 'bts' like this… I AM CRYING

Fans’ reaction to the meaning behind the tattoos was wholesome. One fan speculated that it could mean they combined their "love and loyalty" for each other, while another said it meant "one team, one family."

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

them getting the number 7 was so meaningful in itself but the fact that these 7s overlay to form bts just takes it to a whole new level. one team. one family. remove one of the 7 and there is no 'bts' left.. the tears won't stop

how did bts' soulmate tattoo get even more soulmate core knowing that each of their 7s put together come to spell bts. they each carry the other members with them whenever they go just as much as they each are part of the whole that makes the magic 7. me becoming we becoming us

Tannies all 7 tattoos joined will form a BTS crying

the fact that all 7 friendship tattoos of BTS will form "BTS" when combined... the love and loyalty they have for each other and the team? WHO ELSE???

Meanwhile, SUGA and V are the only members who are yet to reveal their tattoos and location for the same. ARMYs now bank on PolyC for posting the duo’s tattoos and revealing much-desired information, since the duo has been pretty secretive about their ‘7’ marks. SUGA even made headlines when he teased fans about the same in a livestream a few weeks ago.

Polyc, bts tattoo artist said he's gonna upload soon all the members tattoos friendship, so that means the mistery about where taegi tattoos are placed will be finally solved

In other news, BTS’ leader RM is the next member in line to release his solo album. Indigo, RM’s solo album, is a diary of his twenties and includes exciting collaborations. The album is scheduled for release on December 2, 2022, at 2 pm KST.

