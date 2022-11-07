"He said hey twin": BTS' SUGA surprises fans with new photo, collab talks with Fujii Kaze take over the internet

Popular singer-songwriter Fujii Kaze recently re-shared a photo of BTS' SUGA aka Min Yoon-gi, sending ARMYs into a tizzy. The photo in question is one that went viral within seconds of the K-pop idol posting it on his Instagram account.

BTS' SUGA has been flaunting long curls for months now. The idol took over Twitter trends and fans' timelines every time he posted closeup photos with his wavy hair. The latest monochromatic photo shows his face half-covered in curls.

Those who are also fans of Shinunoga E-wa singer Fujii Kaze, noticed a striking resemblance between him and SUGA. While fans were hoping to get news of a collaboration between the two, they seemingly received an indirect hint about the same when the Japanese artist re-shared the Daechwita singer's picture on his Instagram story.

Japanese artist Fujii Kaze re-shares BTS' SUGA's long hair photo, fans think a collab is on the cards

On November 6, 2022, BTS' SUGA uploaded a black-and-white closeup photo flaunting his luscious long curls. Soon after the picture was uploaded, the phrase "His hair" began trending on Twitter as ARMYs across the world collectively gushed over the photo by re-sharing it on social media.

Japanese singer-songwriter and creator of the hit track Shinunoga E-wa, Fujii Kaze was also among the many who re-posted SUGA's photo on his Instagram story. However, what struck fans as odd was the album cover of Kaze's viral song.

Fujii Kaze's closeup monochromatic photo with his long wavy hair covering a good portion of his face adorned the album cover.

The Japanese singer's photo could easily be replaced by SUGA's most recent photo, considering how similar they were, and no one would have known unless they looked closely.

The re-sharing of BTS' SUGA's photos tingled fans' radar as they began speculating that a collaboration was cooking up between the two behind-the-scenes. As per fans, there was no other explanation for the BTS member to click a photo similar to Shinunoga E-wa's album cover and for Fujii Kaze to repost the same picture without any caption.

For many fans who described Fujii Kaze's discography as "top tier" and "fire," the speculations, if true, brought in the best of both worlds. Some are also anticipating another SUGA-produced track, since the K-pop idol actively participates by producing all of his collaborations.

remember when fujii kaze (the singer behind the hit song shinunoga e-wa) did a cute cover of #BTS dynamite + butter #SUGA x fujii kaze collaboration might not be impossible now remember when fujii kaze (the singer behind the hit song shinunoga e-wa) did a cute cover of #BTS dynamite + butter 💜a #SUGA x fujii kaze collaboration might not be impossible now 👀🙏🏽 #ARMY #FujiiKaze https://t.co/UioYueQToo

Bless this edit with over 1.1M views for this fujii kaze x yoongi interaction Bless this edit with over 1.1M views for this fujii kaze x yoongi interaction 😭https://t.co/rLh4hyMTUb

Baep? @TANSOUL7 If we get Fujii kaze X Suga anytime and it has "suga" before his verse starts that's it I'm satisfied with my life on this planet. If we get Fujii kaze X Suga anytime and it has "suga" before his verse starts that's it I'm satisfied with my life on this planet.

Meet Fujii Kaze, the creator of the viral TikTok song, Shinunoga E-wa

Fujii Kaze, 25, is a multiple award-winning Japanese singer and songwriter. The musician debuted in November 2019, prior to which he amassed over 30 million views on YouTube for his song covers. He began uploading covers at only 12 years of age.

With his impressive talent, he topped the Billboard Japan Hot Albums chart with his first studio album, Help Ever Hurt Never, released in 2020. He also earned the second position on the Oricon Album Chart, a prominent music chart in Japan.

Fujii Kaze gained global attention with Shinunoga E-wa. While fans may think it is a recent song, the track was part of his 2020 studio album. It went viral on TikTok recently and with it, brought worldwide recognition for the artist.

