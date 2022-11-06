BIBI and BTS’ RM to finally collab? Grammy article fuels enthusiasm in the ARMY fandom

BTS’ RM might be collaborating with popular Korean sensation BIBI for his upcoming solo album. The leader’s much-awaited new was named in Grammy Awards’ “New Albums Out This Month” article.

Although the Grammy article mentions BIBI’s collaboration with the BTS leader as one of the few rumors flying around on the internet, fans have pieced together enough interactions to be confident in their speculation of a feature.

From BIBI mentioning her desire to work with BTS’ RM, to the leader being the first person to send her a supportive message on her 2020 song KAZINO’s release, the duo possibly share a connection that has not been explored much in the public eye. The Moonchild singer’s upcoming album may provide fans with a glimpse into the masterful work the skilled duo may have created.

Fans confident BTS’ RM and BIBI are collaborating, thanks to a mention in the Grammy magazine

BTS’ RM is going all out with his new solo album. The rapper-songwriter already has two mixtapes (RM in 2015, and mono in 2018) to his name, but he believes that the upcoming release will be his “first official solo album.” Months ago in a Weverse Live in April, the leader shared that he was “inviting really interesting and unexpected people.”

Thanks to the Grammy Awards’ recent article, it seems that not only Pharrell Williams, but Korean R&B sensation BIBI and fellow mate Jung Kook will also be featuring in RM’s album. The article mentions the Korean superstars’ collaboration as a speculative rumor spreading in the fandom.

Public interaction clips between BIBI and the BTS leader are floating around on Twitter. Prominent Korean-American rapper Tiger JK had earlier revealed that BTS’ RM showed his love for BIBI’s 2020 release KAZINO by directly texting her.

Meanwhile, in an interview last year, BIBI also shared her desire to work with the BTS leader. While no one knows if the discussion ever happened, the duo were at j-hope’s Jack in the Box listening party. The Animal Farm singer clicked a photo with Tiger JK, Yoon Mi-rae, and BTS’ RM.

A much-anticipated collaboration out in the open is RM’s work with Pharrell Williams. The two talked about their journeys, asked each other questions seldom thrown their way, and much more in an insightful discussion with Rolling Stone.

No details about RM’s solo album have yet been announced. However, it is rumored to be released on November 25.

The talented 24-year-old BIBI debuted in 2019

BIBI debuted in 2019 after prominent Korean-American artist Yoon Mi-rae found her untapped potential through her self-produced songs on SoundCloud. Since then, the 24-year-old singer-songwriter has released several songs across genres such as R&B, ballad, and hip-hop.

BIBI pre-released Animal Farm with a music video that was praised as an eerily creative piece of art. The song is a track from her upcoming album Noir: Lowlife Princess. She also treated fans to two new pre-releases: Sweet Sorrow of Mother and Motospeed 24. Both the songs have contrasting emotions.

BIBI's Noir: Lowlife Princess is based upon the classic 2005 South Korean revenge-thriller, Lady Vengeance, and will take fans through a dark journey. The album will be released on November 18.

