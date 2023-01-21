4 best moments from BTS' SUGA X Taeyang on Suchwita Ep 3

BTS' SUGA has been on a roll with his show as of late. SuChwita, the talk show hosted by the rapper, has already seen love and admiration from ARMYs despite only having three episodes out as of now.

The first episode featured fellow BTS member and leader RM, who also promoted his debut full-length album, Indigo, while discussing what the future holds for the group with SUGA.

BIGBANG's Taeyang had an in-depth conversation about going solo and then returning as a group, the pressure of being at the top, and the impressions they had of each other.

SuChwiTa Ep 3: Conversations about singing, and 3 other terrific SUGA X Taeyang moments from the talk show

1) SUGA being the cutest fanboy of Taeyang

As one of the biggest bands in the world, BTS has millions of fans across the globe. Hence, it was especially gratifying to see a member of the same group starstruck by another celebrity, especially one that is respected by many in South Korea.

BTS' SUGA bowed 90° to Taeyang, a huge sign of respect in Korea, requested him to release more albums, and said that BIGBANG was a huge inspiration for BTS.

Despite the backlash that his statement received from some toxic netizens, many fans found Min Yoon-gi's fanboy persona to be charismatic yet adorable.

2) SUGA telling Taeyang that Jung Kook and Jimin are geniuses

yoongi: “yes, that's whats scary about jimin. jungkook is kind of the genius type i'm not saying he doesn't work hard but he has a lot of natural talent and jimin really worked hard for it. he's a genius in a different way” yoongi: “yes, that's whats scary about jimin. jungkook is kind of the genius type i'm not saying he doesn't work hard but he has a lot of natural talent and jimin really worked hard for it. he's a genius in a different way” 💜#SUGA #suchwita #BTS https://t.co/YhFGIs1HZp

BTS members often talk about each other in gracious terms and it is always a treat for fans to watch and hear them compliment each other sincerely. While talking about the Taeyang X Jimin song VIBE, BTS' SUGA casually mentioned the difference between Jung Kook, who is naturally talented when it comes to music, and Jimin, who works really hard to perfect himself.

Taeyang agreed, adding that the Promise singer was very hard-working and kept wanting to re-record his portions of the song until he got it right.

3) SUGA exposing Jimin for imitating Taeyang

SUGA may have praised his members in front of Taeyang, but that didn't stop him from teasing them a fair bit as well. He admitted to singing BIGBANG's hit BANG BANG BANG at karaoke many times (especially after Jung Kook became a legal adult), adding how they knew the choreography as well.

BTS' SUGA said that Jimin, in particular, would idolize Taeyang, doing impressions of the Eyes, Nose, Lips singer and his dancing. Taeyang had not yet seen the younger vocalist's enthusiastic singing and dancing but said that Jimin did talk to him about how he learned to play WEDDING DRESS on the piano (which he continued to play for over ten years).

Fans, especially, were amused by this and commented that Jimin would probably scold BTS' SUGA for betraying him in front of Taeyang, his idol.

The BTS producer ended on a heartwarming note, saying that he understands how Jimin must have felt working with Taeyang because he too got a chance to work with Tablo from Epik High, who was a huge inspiration from him growing up.

4) Taeyang giving BTS' SUGA advice on longevity as a singer

The Dynamite group has always freely admitted that while they appreciate the success that they have achieved so far, they aim for a stable and long career as musicians.

Taeyang, who has spent about 17 years in the industry, had some sound advice to offer when asked by BTS’ SUGA about how he feels about his long career.

Taeyang mentioned how his priorities have changed since he started a family and returned from military service, now wanting to grow as a human being, advising BTS' SUGA to do the same. He also said that it was important to be surrounded by like-minded people who would not hesitate to tell it like it is.

Other memorable moments from the episode include BTS' SUGA getting shy when Taeyang complimented him on his songs, Taeyang inviting Jimin and SUGA to his house for kimchi jiggae, and Taeyang being surprised that other idols were scared to approach BIGBANG.

Among other things, Taeyang hinted at the fact that he would be releasing a longer album in the first half of 2023, in either April or May. VIPs (fans of BIGBANG) will definitely be excited by this news as it has been more than nine months since the group's Still Life was released.

