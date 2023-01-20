“You can’t be serious”: BIGBANG and BTS fans trend Protect SUGA after some ARMYs send hateful comments

BTS’ SUGA’s latest SuChwita episode featuring BIGBANG’s Taeyang was certified as a legendary episode by K-pop fans. However, some ARMYs started posting hateful comments, even going so far as telling SUGA to leave the group, after the episode released on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.
The episode saw SUGA giggling, getting shy, and fanboying over BIGBANG and Taeyang. At one point, he commented that the Butter group was formed because they were heavily influenced and inspired by the BANG BANG BANG group.
It was this comment that led to some ARMYs making malicious comments towards the singer.
However, the majority of the ARMY fandom, along with the VIP fandom (BIGBANG’s fans), came in support of SUGA. They trended #ProtectSuga on Twitter to knock sense into toxic fans and shared their positive opinions on the two iconic K-pop idols’ interactions.
VIPs and ARMYs defend BTS’ SUGA and BIGBANG’s Taeyang by calling out toxic ARMYs
On January 18, BIGBANG's Taeyang featured on BTS' SUGA talk show, SuChwita, as part of his comeback promotions. The former released the single, VIBE, his solo comeback after nearly six years, in collaboration with Jimin.
Both BIGBANG and BTS have been prominent and legendary parts of the K-pop industry, and watching the two get together was a feast for most fans.
In the episode, the Daechwita singer mentioned how the seven members looked up to the BANG BANG BANG group every time they performed on stage. He also shared how big a fan Jimin was of Taeyang.
In return, the BIGBANG member praised SUGA, invited him and Jimin to his house, and talked about his bond with RM.
The camaraderie seemed to have ticked off a part of the ARMY fandom, who went on to spread hate about both idols. However, in next to no time, the ARMYs and even BIGBANG’s fandom, VIPs, joined hands to trend #ProtectSuga.
They called out the toxic fans in the community and commented that they never believed they would have to defend their favorites from people in their own fandom.
The interaction even brought the two fandoms together, which was a rare sight. Take a look at how fans shut down the hateful comments below:
BTS' SUGA unleashes his inner VIP after meeting BIGBANG's Taeyang
The release of SuChwita episode 3 was highly anticipated the moment its teaser dropped a week ago. SUGA, known as an introvert who keeps his emotions in check, completely let his guard down when meeting his role model, Taeyang.
The Daechwita singer gave Taeyang a perfect 90-degree bow, was visibly nervous at the start, and even mentioned that he was a big fan of the BIGBANG member. He also shared stories of his aspirations to be like them and how he dreamed of becoming an incredible artist like Taeyang.
SUGA also went all out by mentioning how all of the BTS members were big VIPs. From singing BANG BANG BANG around 100 times at a karaoke bar to Jimin imitating Taeyang’s voice, he shared many fun moments with the BIGBANG member.
Meanwhile, Taeyang feat. Jimin’s VIBE hit No. 1 in at least 60 regions on the iTunes charts across the world and scored its first music show win on M Countdown on January 19.