“You can’t be serious”: BIGBANG and BTS fans trend Protect SUGA after some ARMYs send hateful comments

BTS’ SUGA’s latest SuChwita episode featuring BIGBANG’s Taeyang was certified as a legendary episode by K-pop fans. However, some ARMYs started posting hateful comments, even going so far as telling SUGA to leave the group, after the episode released on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.

The episode saw SUGA giggling, getting shy, and fanboying over BIGBANG and Taeyang. At one point, he commented that the Butter group was formed because they were heavily influenced and inspired by the BANG BANG BANG group.

It was this comment that led to some ARMYs making malicious comments towards the singer.

uarmyhope '👑 VOTE FOR BTS 👑' @purpleworld0620



WE LOVE YOU YOONGI I can't believe this, these two people from different legendary kpop boy groups having their best moment of their lives talking and complimenting eo while some so called ARMYs throwing sh*t on their own idol?! You can't be serious! #ProtectSuga WE LOVE YOU YOONGI I can't believe this, these two people from different legendary kpop boy groups having their best moment of their lives talking and complimenting eo while some so called ARMYs throwing sh*t on their own idol?! You can't be serious! 💔#ProtectSuga WE LOVE YOU YOONGI https://t.co/rfY2mG131q

However, the majority of the ARMY fandom, along with the VIP fandom (BIGBANG’s fans), came in support of SUGA. They trended #ProtectSuga on Twitter to knock sense into toxic fans and shared their positive opinions on the two iconic K-pop idols’ interactions.

VIPs and ARMYs defend BTS’ SUGA and BIGBANG’s Taeyang by calling out toxic ARMYs

YooMin @12__Mafuyu #ProtectSuga !! LEAVE HIM ALONE! HIS OWN FANDOM HATING ON HIM FOR SHOWING LOVE TO HIS IDOL?! WHAT THE ACTUAL FREAK?! #ProtectSuga !! LEAVE HIM ALONE! HIS OWN FANDOM HATING ON HIM FOR SHOWING LOVE TO HIS IDOL?! WHAT THE ACTUAL FREAK?! https://t.co/W0K0LHAyJ2

On January 18, BIGBANG's Taeyang featured on BTS' SUGA talk show, SuChwita, as part of his comeback promotions. The former released the single, VIBE, his solo comeback after nearly six years, in collaboration with Jimin.

Both BIGBANG and BTS have been prominent and legendary parts of the K-pop industry, and watching the two get together was a feast for most fans.

In the episode, the Daechwita singer mentioned how the seven members looked up to the BANG BANG BANG group every time they performed on stage. He also shared how big a fan Jimin was of Taeyang.

In return, the BIGBANG member praised SUGA, invited him and Jimin to his house, and talked about his bond with RM.

springkies @jekkibby2



wow i can feel how much he really admires TAEYANG and BB SUGA: it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that BIGBANG practically made BTSwow i can feel how much he really admires TAEYANG and BB SUGA: it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that BIGBANG practically made BTS wow i can feel how much he really admires TAEYANG and BB 😮 https://t.co/M8LD5ZqMie

The camaraderie seemed to have ticked off a part of the ARMY fandom, who went on to spread hate about both idols. However, in next to no time, the ARMYs and even BIGBANG’s fandom, VIPs, joined hands to trend #ProtectSuga.

They called out the toxic fans in the community and commented that they never believed they would have to defend their favorites from people in their own fandom.

The interaction even brought the two fandoms together, which was a rare sight. Take a look at how fans shut down the hateful comments below:

🐧 itnuneo's babe 💛 @NuneoLover125 Tae Swan𖧵⁷ @TaeTaeLiwu @jekkibby2 I'm not hating on anyone ... I love Suga but as an army I would say we didn't worked so hard to bring every success for them to easily give credit to others who did not achieve what they had achieved.. both are popular but in different ways so this words was not needed @jekkibby2 I'm not hating on anyone ... I love Suga but as an army I would say we didn't worked so hard to bring every success for them to easily give credit to others who did not achieve what they had achieved.. both are popular but in different ways so this words was not needed This is what toxic fandom looks like. Getting offended when the actual artist gives credit to the people who inspired them because it discredits *your* hard work. This is why so many people don't like kpop. Y'all make being a fan a job instead of an enjoyable pastime. 🙄 twitter.com/TaeTaeLiwu/sta… This is what toxic fandom looks like. Getting offended when the actual artist gives credit to the people who inspired them because it discredits *your* hard work. This is why so many people don't like kpop. Y'all make being a fan a job instead of an enjoyable pastime. 🙄 twitter.com/TaeTaeLiwu/sta…

Sooya⁷ 🦋 @Hx_BTS_ Embarrassing and disheartening to see how OUR boys need to be protected from “US” by non-fans! You’re no longer an ARMY the moment you spread hate for the other member. Leave! And leave Jimin, Tae & Yoongi alone. Before being BTS, they are NORMAL HUMANS like us!!!!! #ProtectSuga Embarrassing and disheartening to see how OUR boys need to be protected from “US” by non-fans! You’re no longer an ARMY the moment you spread hate for the other member. Leave! And leave Jimin, Tae & Yoongi alone. Before being BTS, they are NORMAL HUMANS like us!!!!! #ProtectSuga

Mrs.Davis💜 @HadlocRachel I don't even have words to this. His reaction is so sweet and pure. No one should have to be protected for being genuinely happy. I hope he knows he has real fans, people behind him. #ProtectSuga I don't even have words to this. His reaction is so sweet and pure. No one should have to be protected for being genuinely happy. I hope he knows he has real fans, people behind him. #ProtectSuga 💜💜 https://t.co/V7sUbhrgN6

🐋⁷| rkive. @rndm_rkive First taehyung, now suga, you guys seriously need some help like fr. It hurts seeing that this yoongi, this all smiley and giggling yoongi because the person he idolize so much is here in front of him, this pure yoongi is getting all these hate. Yeah it hurts. #ProtectSuga First taehyung, now suga, you guys seriously need some help like fr. It hurts seeing that this yoongi, this all smiley and giggling yoongi because the person he idolize so much is here in front of him, this pure yoongi is getting all these hate. Yeah it hurts. #ProtectSuga https://t.co/OSJ4EUIrzb

zainab @iamzainab10



#ProtectSuga

WE LOVE YOU SUGA

WE LOVE YOU YOONGI toxic ARMYs is biggest yg anti as always just leave him alone you've never supported him anyway!WE LOVE YOU SUGAWE LOVE YOU YOONGI toxic ARMYs is biggest yg anti as always just leave him alone you've never supported him anyway!#ProtectSuga WE LOVE YOU SUGAWE LOVE YOU YOONGI https://t.co/MgtszRxrMH

VibeTaeyang_Gtttop_JiHyuk @letokruk springkies @jekkibby2



wow i can feel how much he really admires TAEYANG and BB SUGA: it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that BIGBANG practically made BTSwow i can feel how much he really admires TAEYANG and BB SUGA: it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that BIGBANG practically made BTS wow i can feel how much he really admires TAEYANG and BB 😮 https://t.co/M8LD5ZqMie VIPs lets protect Suga because why not. He is so sweet here. You do you Suga. twitter.com/jekkibby2/stat… VIPs lets protect Suga because why not. He is so sweet here. You do you Suga. twitter.com/jekkibby2/stat…

agust DAKS @dailyagustDAKS



#ProtectSuga i cant believe we have to protect yoongi from our own fandom. all that man ever did was comfort us, give encouraging words, share his artistry… and this is how some react when he created a show where he can freely voice out his opinions and truth. disgusting. i cant believe we have to protect yoongi from our own fandom. all that man ever did was comfort us, give encouraging words, share his artistry… and this is how some react when he created a show where he can freely voice out his opinions and truth. disgusting. #ProtectSuga

BTS' SUGA unleashes his inner VIP after meeting BIGBANG's Taeyang

The release of SuChwita episode 3 was highly anticipated the moment its teaser dropped a week ago. SUGA, known as an introvert who keeps his emotions in check, completely let his guard down when meeting his role model, Taeyang.

anju⁷✰ @jjksceo

Taeyang got suga all blushing and giggling ,I really can’t wait for next suchwita episode Taeyang got suga all blushing and giggling ,I really can’t wait for next suchwita episode 😭😭 https://t.co/DLQr253LvV

The Daechwita singer gave Taeyang a perfect 90-degree bow, was visibly nervous at the start, and even mentioned that he was a big fan of the BIGBANG member. He also shared stories of his aspirations to be like them and how he dreamed of becoming an incredible artist like Taeyang.

SUGA also went all out by mentioning how all of the BTS members were big VIPs. From singing BANG BANG BANG around 100 times at a karaoke bar to Jimin imitating Taeyang’s voice, he shared many fun moments with the BIGBANG member.

springkies @jekkibby2



TAEYANG: we’re not scary at all!



SUGA: it felt like we were coming to meet the boss the way everybody be scared to visit BIGBANG’s waiting roomTAEYANG: we’re not scary at all!SUGA: it felt like we were coming to meet the boss the way everybody be scared to visit BIGBANG’s waiting room 😂TAEYANG: we’re not scary at all!SUGA: it felt like we were coming to meet the boss 😆 https://t.co/6L5bmw0qFl

annanicole19/HalfGoddessHalfHell✨ @annanicole8888



SUGA's SEXY VOICE IS KILLING ME,HELP

와취하는타임 #SUGA

#슈가 #TAEYANG #SUCHWITA @BTS_twt #BIGBANG SUGA:When Jungkook turned 20 we said'lets go out for a drink since ur 20 now',&we went to karaoke & sang 'Bang bang bang' abt 100x we had memorized d entire choreoSUGA's SEXY VOICE IS KILLING ME,HELP #슈가 와취하는타임 #슈취타 SUGA:When Jungkook turned 20 we said'lets go out for a drink since ur 20 now',&we went to karaoke & sang 'Bang bang bang' abt 100x we had memorized d entire choreoSUGA's SEXY VOICE IS KILLING ME,HELP😭#슈가와취하는타임 #슈취타 #SUGA #슈가 #TAEYANG #SUCHWITA @BTS_twt #BIGBANG https://t.co/KO0JQvaeQs

Meanwhile, Taeyang feat. Jimin’s VIBE hit No. 1 in at least 60 regions on the iTunes charts across the world and scored its first music show win on M Countdown on January 19.

Poll : 0 votes