Taeyang is the first-ever Korean male artist to be appointed as the global ambassador for Givenchy, one of the most famous brands in France, known for its luxurious perfumes, cosmetics, and clothing line.

On January 17, the prestigious luxury French fashion house officially announced that the BIGBANG member is the new face of Givenchy. The brand stated:

“Givenchy is pleased to announce the appointment of Taeyang as the 2023 global ambassador.”

The brand's creative director Matthew Williams complimented the idol, calling him an "inspiring artist":

"Taeyang is an inspiring artist — a music pioneer with an authentic, barrier-breaking way of expressing his own personal style, which fits perfectly with today’s Givenchy aesthetic."

In response, the idol said that he was grateful for the opportunity to partner with the brand and begin a new chapter in his life. He added that Givenchy has inspired him for many years and thus holds a special meaning for him.

He also praised Matthew, saying that the creative director has also been a leader simultaneously in both fashion and culture for many years.

Fans cheer for Taeyang as he attends the Paris Men’s Fashion Week after becoming the global ambassador for Givenchy

Taeyang’s appointment as the new face of Givenchy marks the third important announcement from a luxury fashion house this week, preceded by Jimin as Dior’s global ambassador partnership, and BTS’ Suga signing with Valentino for a worldwide campaign.

The day after Givenchy's announcement, the BIGBANG member attended the Paris Men’s Fashion Week on January 18.

He was seen in a black hoodie and black jeans, paired with a Givenchy jacket with the brand’s named written at the back.

The BIGBANG member's presence at Paris Men's Fashion Week sent netizens into a frenzy, with many of them posting videos from the event. Some also took to Twitter to congratulate the idol on becoming the brand ambassador for Givenchy.

Latest Updates about the VIBE singer

The idol made his comeback after six years in 2023 with the single VIBE. He collaborated with BTS’ Jimin for the song and even dropped a music video where the idols were seen dancing and singing to the fullest. Fans praised both the idols for their vocals, outstanding choreography, and perfect synchronization of the dance moves.

In an interview, the BIGBANG member shared that he felt many new things and learned a lot from Jimin while making the new music.

Taeyang recently also attended BTS member Suga's show Suchwita, where he had a candid conversation with the idol.

